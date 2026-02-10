Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Why the map of battleground states is shifting in surprising ways
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 11, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 4, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 21, 2026.