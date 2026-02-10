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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Midterms test Trump’s political power

Season 2026 Episode 44 | 10m 01s

Key battleground races are close in the lead-up to Election Day, and the results could upend the balance of power in Washington.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/30/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E44 | 26:46
Watch 13:19
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Trump's fraud claims and the fight over election rules
Clip: S2026 E44 | 13:19
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/23/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 23, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E43 | 26:45
Watch 14:28
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Will Congress impeach Hegseth – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 14:28
Watch 8:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Does Trump care if Republicans lose Congress?
Clip: S2026 E43 | 8:37
Watch 13:50
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Trump’s Ukraine U-turn
Clip: S2026 E42 | 13:50
Watch 22:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is a blue wave coming, and how will Trump react?
Is a blue wave coming – and how will Trump react?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 22:46
Watch 16:18
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Who will emerge as the GOP's 2028 nominee?
Clip: S2026 E42 | 16:18
Watch 56:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/16/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E42 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/30/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 30, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/23/26
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Episode: S2026 E43 | 26:45
Watch 56:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/16/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 16, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E42 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/9/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/2/26
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Episode: S2026 E40 | 26:45
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Episode: S2026 E39 | 26:44
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Episode: S2026 E38 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Episode: S2026 E37 | 26:46
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Episode: S2026 E36 | 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from August 28, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E35 | 26:46