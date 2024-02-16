Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/16/24

The death of outspoken Putin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at a pivotal moment for world security and the war in Ukraine. Plus, Trump is dealt back-to-back legal blows. Join moderator Frank Foer, Laura Barrón-López of PBS NewsHour, Carl Hulse of The New York Times, Perry Stein of The Washington Post, and Nancy Youssef of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.