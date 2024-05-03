100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24

Season 2024 Episode 18

President Biden is dealing with a Middle East crisis partially beyond his control and he’s feeling the fallout at home. Now, Biden and Trump are trying to figure out how to turn the conflict and campus unrest to their advantage. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Eric Cortellessa of Time, Franklin Foer of The Atlantic, Asma Khalid of NPR and Nancy Youseff of The Wall Street Journal to discuss more.

Aired: 05/02/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 7:25
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Gaza war impacts Israel's normalization with Saudi Arabia
Gaza war's impact on Israel's potential normalization with Saudi Arabia
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:25
Watch 8:40
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Biden, Trump look to turn campus unrest to their advantage
Biden and Trump look to turn Middle East conflict and campus unrest to their advantage
Clip: S2024 E18 | 8:40
Watch 7:07
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's plans to consolidate power in a 2nd term
Time's Eric Cortellessa on Trump's plans to consolidate power in a 2nd term
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:07
Watch 11:43
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Johnson risks speakership to get Ukraine aid bill approved
Johnson risks speakership to get Ukraine aid bill approved
Clip: S2024 E17 | 11:43
Watch 11:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How protests against Israel and war in Gaza could hurt Biden in November
Will protests against Israel and war in Gaza sway voters?
Clip: S2024 E17 | 11:45
Watch 26:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:37
Watch 17:34
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Will Democrats rescue Johnson to protect aid for Ukraine?
Will Democrats rescue Johnson's speakership to protect aid for Ukraine and Israel?
Clip: S2024 E16 | 17:34
Watch 4:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Attacks in Israel and Iran bring more uncertainty to Mideast
Attacks in Israel and Iran bring more uncertainty to Middle East
Clip: S2024 E16 | 4:31
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:45
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:37
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:37
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:45
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/8/24
Episode: S2024 E10 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/1/24
Episode: S2024 E9 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/23/24
Episode: S2024 E8 | 24:10