Welcome to My Farm

The Great Pumpkin

Season 2 Episode 201 | 27m 12s

It’s fall in Maine, so Lisa shares a few tips for planting garlic, then heads to a local family-owned farm to find the perfect pumpkin for her fall decor. After learning some pumpkin growing tips, she chooses a few pumpkins and bakes one of her favorite fall desserts - pumpkin swirl cheesecake - and of course shares some of the pumpkin with her flock.

Aired: 10/13/23 | Expires: 10/13/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 25:48
Welcome to My Farm
Scrambled It Is
Lisa shares some basic cooking tips for scrambling, frying and poaching eggs.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:48
Watch 26:07
Welcome to My Farm
Let There Be Light
Lisa explains how to handle the lack of light for her coops during the long Maine winters.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:07
Watch 27:09
Welcome to My Farm
Ice Ice Baby
Lisa goes ice fishing under the tutelage of a friend who is a lifelong Mainer.
Episode: S2 E208 | 27:09
Watch 26:27
Welcome to My Farm
Blueberries
Lisa explains why the Maine climate allows blueberries to grow so well in her state.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:27
Watch 25:56
Welcome to My Farm
An Old-Fashioned New England Thanksgiving
Lisa prepares a holiday meal for friends with traditional New England recipes.
Episode: S2 E206 | 25:56
Watch 26:06
Welcome to My Farm
Moo Vous Plait
Lisa visits a local cow farm in search of fresh milk to make homemade ice cream.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:06
Watch 26:25
Welcome to My Farm
Duck Duck Goose
Lisa introduces several of her favorite ducks then she makes savory souffles.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:25
Watch 25:47
Welcome to My Farm
Maine Maple Sunday
Learn how maple syrup is made durung maple syrup season in Maine.
Episode: S1 E101 | 25:47
Watch 26:46
Welcome to My Farm
The Chicks Are Coming!
Lisa shares her best tips and attempts to get one of her hens to raise chicks.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 27:24
Welcome to My Farm
Poultry Pals
Meet some of Lisa’s poultry pals.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:24
