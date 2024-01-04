The Great Pumpkin

Extras
Lisa shares some basic cooking tips for scrambling, frying and poaching eggs.
Lisa explains how to handle the lack of light for her coops during the long Maine winters.
Lisa goes ice fishing under the tutelage of a friend who is a lifelong Mainer.
Lisa explains why the Maine climate allows blueberries to grow so well in her state.
Lisa prepares a holiday meal for friends with traditional New England recipes.
Lisa visits a local cow farm in search of fresh milk to make homemade ice cream.
Lisa introduces several of her favorite ducks then she makes savory souffles.
Learn how maple syrup is made durung maple syrup season in Maine.
Lisa shares her best tips and attempts to get one of her hens to raise chicks.
Meet some of Lisa’s poultry pals.
Lisa heads to a Christmas Tree farm to pick out the perfect tree.
Tips for growing strawberries.