This Orca Likes Sharks

Now Streaming! WILD KRATTS: OUR BLUE AND GREEN WORLD on the PBS KIDS Video App
The Kratt brothers disagree on what’s better: blue oceans or green forests.
The Wild Kratts gang stop Paisley and Zac from destroying the land to build their resort.
The bros adventure with the Blue Whale and the Indri.
The team tries to show how the world's green and blue work together.
Aviva, Koki & Jimmy try to figure out how to get the bros working together again.
Aviva, Koki & Jimmy keep trying to get the bros working together again.
It's laundry day on the Tortuga.
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.
Martin and Chris learn about the incredible intelligence and ingenuity of the raven.
While in his Squirrel Creature Power Suit, Chris gets caught and carried off by a red fox.
The creature power suit tails are malfunctioning!
Aviva's plans get blown into an ostrich nest!
The gang wonders about life on other planets, so the Kratt Bros head to outer space.