Wild Kratts

Salamander Streaming

Season 7 Episode 12

The Tortuga mysteriously powers down while the gang is streaming a movie, and Koki says it won’t be back today. Chris and Martin suggest they try "salamander streaming." The others are puzzled, but the bros explain it involves miniaturizing and floating down a stream in tiny boats to find salamanders. It’s a race to discover as many as possible while Koki works on fixing the Tortuga!

Aired: 11/03/24
Watch 4:43
Wild Kratts
Bee Power
The bro's activate bee power.
Clip: S7 E10 | 4:43
Watch 2:19
Wild Kratts
Miniaturize
The bro's miniaturize to check-out the creatures who live under a log
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:19
Watch 2:07
Wild Kratts
Unknown Adventure
Aviva, Jimmy and Koki head out to find the brothers
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:07
Watch 2:54
Wild Kratts
Flying High
The brothers learn cool creature facts on the bumblebee.
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:54
Watch 1:31
Wild Kratts
Bee Capture
Zach suctions as many bees as he can.
Clip: S7 E10 | 1:31
Watch 2:25
Wild Kratts
Zach!
Aviva spots Zach.
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:25
Watch 2:08
Wild Kratts
Flappy Flap
Martin heads under the water to check-out the hellbender
Clip: S7 E12 | 2:08
Watch 2:01
Wild Kratts
Let The Race Begin!
The gang miniaturizes and head out on their mini boats.
Clip: S7 E12 | 2:01
Watch 2:59
Wild Kratts
Boat Building
The gang start building their boats.
Clip: S7 E12 | 2:59
Watch 1:27
Wild Kratts
Power Outage
The gang takes a break from adventuring and streams a movie
Clip: S7 E12 | 1:27
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10
Wild Kratts
Chimpanzee and Me
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Episode: S7 E13
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Backpack the Camel
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Outfoxed
While in his Squirrel Creature Power Suit, Chris gets caught and carried off by a red fox.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Clever the Raven
Martin and Chris learn about the incredible intelligence and ingenuity of the raven.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Race to Goat Mountain
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Great Creature Tail Fail
The creature power suit tails are malfunctioning!
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:25