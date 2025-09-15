Shapes of the Armadillo

Extras
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
The bro's activate bee power.
The bro's miniaturize to check-out the creatures who live under a log
Aviva, Jimmy and Koki head out to find the brothers
The brothers learn cool creature facts on the bumblebee.
Zach suctions as many bees as he can.
Aviva spots Zach.
Martin heads under the water to check-out the hellbender
The bros get swept up in the planktonic lifestyle.
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The gang goes "salamander streaming!"
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.