Wild Kratts

Shapes of the Armadillo

Season 7 Episode 18 | 26m 25s

The Wild Kratts are looking at shapes in nature when they discover a sphere shaped “rock” that turns out to be a 3-banded armadillo! While they explore the many shapes of an armadillo body – from circles to triangles – Zach unexpectedly arrives and challenges them to a bowling match. Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?

Aired: 10/05/25
Extras
Watch 0:15
Wild Kratts
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!- :15
Get Creature Adventuring with Wild Kratts!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:15
Wild Kratts
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
Watch Now! Wild Kratts Activate Kid Power Movie!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 47:26
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Activate Kid Power!
When the Wild Kratts are in trouble, they learn Kid Power is perhaps the strongest creature power!
Special: 47:26
Watch 4:43
Wild Kratts
Bee Power
The bro's activate bee power.
Clip: S7 E10 | 4:43
Watch 2:19
Wild Kratts
Miniaturize
The bro's miniaturize to check-out the creatures who live under a log
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:19
Watch 2:07
Wild Kratts
Unknown Adventure
Aviva, Jimmy and Koki head out to find the brothers
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:07
Watch 2:54
Wild Kratts
Flying High
The brothers learn cool creature facts on the bumblebee.
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:54
Watch 1:31
Wild Kratts
Bee Capture
Zach suctions as many bees as he can.
Clip: S7 E10 | 1:31
Watch 2:25
Wild Kratts
Zach!
Aviva spots Zach.
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:25
Watch 1:11
Wild Kratts
Flappy Flap
Martin heads under the water to check-out the hellbender
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mini Heroes & Mighty Mouths
The bros get swept up in the planktonic lifestyle.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Moose Nibbles
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Chimpanzee and Me
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Salamander Streaming
The gang goes "salamander streaming!"
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Backpack the Camel
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Race to Goat Mountain
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:25