100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Kratts

Chimpanzee and Me

Season 7 Episode 13

The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forests to explore the true nature of chimpanzees, but Chris sprains his ankle just as the climbing adventure begins. Upset and disappointed, he tries to hide his feelings and rely on his friends for support. Ultimately, it's a young chimp that teaches him how to embrace the situation and make the best of it.

Aired: 11/03/24
Extras
Watch 4:43
Wild Kratts
Bee Power
The bro's activate bee power.
Clip: S7 E10 | 4:43
Watch 2:19
Wild Kratts
Miniaturize
The bro's miniaturize to check-out the creatures who live under a log
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:19
Watch 2:07
Wild Kratts
Unknown Adventure
Aviva, Jimmy and Koki head out to find the brothers
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:07
Watch 2:54
Wild Kratts
Flying High
The brothers learn cool creature facts on the bumblebee.
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:54
Watch 1:31
Wild Kratts
Bee Capture
Zach suctions as many bees as he can.
Clip: S7 E10 | 1:31
Watch 2:25
Wild Kratts
Zach!
Aviva spots Zach.
Clip: S7 E10 | 2:25
Watch 2:01
Wild Kratts
Let The Race Begin!
The gang miniaturizes and head out on their mini boats.
Clip: S7 E12 | 2:01
Watch 3:04
Wild Kratts
Communication
The team learn about Chimpanzee communication
Clip: S7 E13 | 3:04
Watch 3:18
Wild Kratts
Creature Power
Martin has found Zac's camp
Clip: S7 E13 | 3:18
Watch 2:38
Wild Kratts
Sign Language
Chris teaches Gabby about using sticks
Clip: S7 E13 | 2:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 7
  • Wild Kratts Season 6
  • Wild Kratts Season 5
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 3
  • Wild Kratts Season 2
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10
Wild Kratts
Salamander Streaming
The gang goes "salamander streaming!"
Episode: S7 E12
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Backpack the Camel
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Outfoxed
While in his Squirrel Creature Power Suit, Chris gets caught and carried off by a red fox.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Clever the Raven
Martin and Chris learn about the incredible intelligence and ingenuity of the raven.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Race to Goat Mountain
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Owl Odyssey
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Wild Kratts
Great Creature Tail Fail
The creature power suit tails are malfunctioning!
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:25