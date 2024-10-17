Chimpanzee and Me

Extras
The bro's activate bee power.
The bro's miniaturize to check-out the creatures who live under a log
Aviva, Jimmy and Koki head out to find the brothers
The brothers learn cool creature facts on the bumblebee.
Zach suctions as many bees as he can.
Aviva spots Zach.
The gang miniaturizes and head out on their mini boats.
The team learn about Chimpanzee communication
Martin has found Zac's camp
Chris teaches Gabby about using sticks
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
The gang travels to the Gobi Desert to find the last remaining wild camels in the world.
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
While in his Squirrel Creature Power Suit, Chris gets caught and carried off by a red fox.
Martin and Chris learn about the incredible intelligence and ingenuity of the raven.
Chris challenges Paisley Paver to a race to decide the future of Goat Mountain.
When the Kratts get lost far from the Tortuga, they must embark on a long journey home.
The creature power suit tails are malfunctioning!