WVIA Original Documentary Films

John & Dottie Stanky: Rags to Riches

Season 2006 Episode 1 | 56m 49s

John and Dottie Stanky's journey from humble beginnings to becoming beloved polka music icons is captured in the WVIA original documentary "Rags to Riches." This film offers a heartfelt look at their life and career and their impact on the polka music scene.

Aired: 01/08/26
Watch 58:14
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Making NEPA Home
To deny refuge is to deny hope.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 58:14
Watch 28:28
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Tragedy of the 109th
A WWII tragedy strikes the 109th Regiment; this film honors their sacrifice and lasting legacy.
Episode: S2002 E2 | 28:28
Watch 1:15:55
WVIA Original Documentary Films
The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football
Discover the legend of the Scranton Eagles, a team that defined semi-professional football in NEPA.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:15:55
Watch 1:23:39
WVIA Original Documentary Films
ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers
The Story of the Winningest High School Football Team in Pennsylvania History
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:23:39
Watch 56:30
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Agnes 50: Life After the Flood
WVIA explores what we as a region have learned from the Agnes tragedy
Episode: S2022 E1 | 56:30
Watch 1:26:28
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Paesani
Italian Culture in Northeast Pennsylvania
Episode: S2011 E1 | 1:26:28
Watch 57:29
WVIA Original Documentary Films
A Call to CARE
Exploring how the Court-Assisted Re-Entry Program offers a second chance
Episode: S2021 E1 | 57:29
Watch 57:45
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Peoples of the Susquehanna River
Presented by Bucknell University and WVIA Public Media
Episode: S2017 E1 | 57:45
Watch 57:55
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Knoebels
Chart the evolution of KNOEBELS from family homestead to preeminent amusement resort
Episode: S2015 E1 | 57:55
Watch 28:59
WVIA Original Documentary Films
Rev. Jozef Murgas: Radios's Forgotten Genius
A WVIA Original Doumentary Film produced in 1996
Episode: S2002 E1 | 28:59