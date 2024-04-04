100 WVIA Way
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Jigonsaseh/I am Sacagawea

Season 1 Episode 36 | 24m 25s

When Xavier, Yadina and Brad find big empty boxes, they argue over what to build. They're then sent back in time to meet a young Seneca woman who knew how to build things: Jigonsaseh. / Yadina is frustrated when Xavier and Brad don’t think she can help them fix the Shoshone exhibit. There’s only one way she can get them to listen… Our heroes are sent back to meet Sacajawea.

Aired: 10/28/21 | Expires: 07/05/24
Watch 1:18
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Happy Birthday Xavier!
Xavier opens a present from his dad for his birthday.
Clip: S2 E9 | 1:18
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Zelia Nuttall/I am Jules Leotard
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 1:53
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Trying Things in Your Own Unique Way
Zaha explains where the inspiration from her designs come from.
Clip: S2 E10 | 1:53
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 1:30
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Decorating with Zaha Hadid
Zaha discusses how she likes to try doing things in her own unique way.
Clip: S2 E10 | 1:30
Watch 2:12
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Meeting Zelia Nuttall!
The trio meet Zelia at her birthday in Ireland.
Clip: S2 E9 | 2:12
Watch 1:05
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Feeling Two Emotions
Jules Leotard explains that it's okay to feel two conflicting emotions at the same time.
Clip: S2 E9 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
There Are Many Ways to Read!
Louis Braille explains the different ways to read without using your eyes.
Clip: S2 E10 | 1:13
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 1:36
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier All Alone
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:36
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grandmaster Flash/I am Mary Seacole
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Episode: S2 E5 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Michelangelo/I am Dorothy Levitt
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Episode: S2 E1 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Eugenie Clark/I am Benjamin Banneker
Brad learns that asking questions can help./Yadina learns how to overcome a challenge.
Episode: S2 E3 | 24:41
Watch 24:40
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires Yadina to realize that she has the power to create change.
Episode: S2 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bessie Coleman/I am King Sejong the Great
Bessie Coleman teaches Yadina how to keep going./The trio meets King Sejong the Great.
Episode: S2 E2 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Alvin Ailey/I am Lucy Maud Montgomery
Yadina learns that music can help unite people./Xavier's imagination helps his loneliness.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:41