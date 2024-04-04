I am Jigonsaseh/I am Sacagawea

When Xavier, Yadina and Brad find big empty boxes, they argue over what to build. They're then sent back in time to meet a young Seneca woman who knew how to build things: Jigonsaseh. / Yadina is frustrated when Xavier and Brad don’t think she can help them fix the Shoshone exhibit. There’s only one way she can get them to listen… Our heroes are sent back to meet Sacajawea.