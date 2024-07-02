Walsh one step closer to election win as State appeals court rules against Cabell in 117th House District race

An appeals court ruled against counting write-in ballots in the state 117th House District race, dealing a serious blow to Rep. Mike Cabell’s chances of re-election.

The Commonwealth Court refused to overturn a Luzerne County ruling that backed the county Board of Elections and Registration, which rejected reviewing 22 write-in ballots for votes for Cabell.

The county court judges and elections board said the ballots shouldn’t count because Cabell and Walsh are already on the ballot. They said state law forbids counting write-ins for ballot candidates.

Cabell trails challenger Jamie Walsh by three votes. Cabell had counted on the write-in votes providing enough votes for him to win.

On Monday, the Commonwealth Court agreed with Cabell’s appeal involving two provisional ballots. The court overturned the county court’s decision backing the elections board and said one rejected provisional ballot should count.

Poll workers hand out provisional ballots if a voters’ eligibility to vote is in dispute. Elections officials sort out its validity later.

The court must still rule in one other appeal. Walsh appealed the counting of six mail-in votes. He contends the six didn’t fill in the “24” to complete the year on a pre-printed envelope that already showed the “20” part of 2024.

The county judges and elections board said that shouldn’t matter because the envelope votes was specifically produced for the 2024 primary.

The mail-in ballots are already part of the tally, which has Walsh with 4,728 votes and Cabell with 4,725. The 22 write-ins and two provisionals aren’t part of the tally. If the two provisionals ballots were both cast for Cabell – and one was cast by his first cousin – he’s still one vote short of a tie and two votes shy of winning.

