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What's next for Xbox, as owner Microsoft slashes staff and pulls out of studios?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 7, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Xbox logo is pictured at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Nov. 3, 2017. (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
Kamil Zihnioglu/AP
The Xbox logo is pictured at the Paris Games Week in Paris, Nov. 3, 2017. (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

This week, 1,600 Xbox employees lost their jobs. And 1,600 more will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. The news rattled Microsoft’s stock, but it’s been a long time coming.

Host Robin Young discusses how the once-mighty brand fell far behind rivals Nintendo and Sony, and how its new CEO is trying to get back into the game with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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