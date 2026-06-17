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This Ebola outbreak could be worst in DRC's history, warns Africa's CDC

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The head of Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said the cost of combatting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda could run into the billions of dollars if the outbreak isn’t contained.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician with direct experience in Ebola outbreak response.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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