Local

Annual Novena approaches centennial

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
A man is blessed outside of the Grotto at St. Ann's Basilica.
A man is blessed outside of the Grotto at St. Ann's Basilica.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A relic from St. Ann's Basilica is used to bless parishioners during the church's annual Novena.
A relic from St. Ann's Basilica is used to bless parishioners during the church's annual Novena.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Brother Andre Mathieu presides over a Novena service at St. Ann's Basilica.
Brother Andre Mathieu presides over a Novena service at St. Ann's Basilica.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman reads from the Solemn Novena booklet at St. Ann's in Scranton.
A woman reads from the Solemn Novena booklet at St. Ann's in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Harold Thomas kneels before the statue of St. Ann.
Harold Thomas kneels before the statue of St. Ann.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

At the altar of St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton, Brother Andre Mathieu began the church's annual Solemn Novena with a blessing.

"In the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit," he said.

"Amen," the congregation replied.

For the past 99 years, those faithful to St. Ann have made a pilgrimage each July to the namesake’s church on the namesake’s street. St. Ann is the grandmother of Jesus. The Novena — nine days of prayer — ends on her feast day, Wednesday, July 26.

The church was founded over 100 years ago by the Passionists, a religious congregation. According to the church, in the early 1900s, a mine subsidence damaged the monastery. Two years later, a hill slide threatened to destroy the property, just two days after St. Ann’s Feast Day. Priests prayed through the night and in the morning, two huge boulders rolled into place, stabilizing the monastery. A weekly Novena was started in honor of what the priests believed was St. Ann's intercession.

Those who come to the church each summer pray for many things, including health and strength. One couple prayed for a baby, said Brian Hallock, Novena coordinator.

"One year to the day of the starting of the Novena their baby was born," he said. "So there's some great favors that have been granted by St. Ann."

The outdoor alter at St. Ann's Basilica.
The outdoor alter at St. Ann's Basilica.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Inside St. Ann’s Basilica during the church's annual Novena.
Inside St. Ann’s Basilica during the church's annual Novena.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Parishioners line up to receive blessings outside St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton.
Parishioners line up to receive blessings outside St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A woman says the rosary outside St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton.
A woman says the rosary outside St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Suzanne Fletcher of Moosic said she has been going to St. Ann’s Novena since she was an infant in a stroller. This year, she said she was petitioning the Lord through St. Ann for her family and especially her new grandbaby.
Suzanne Fletcher of Moosic said she has been going to St. Ann’s Novena since she was an infant in a stroller. This yea, she said she was petitioning the Lord through St. Ann for her family and especially her new grandbaby.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Annette Palutis has been attending St. Ann’s Novena for 82 years. On Tuesday, July 18, she lit candles in the basement of the church.
Annette Palutis has been attending St. Ann’s Novena for 82 years. On Tuesday, July 18, she lit candles in the basement of the church.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Brother Andre Mathieu arrives for St. Ann’s Novena on Tuesday, July 18.
Brother Andre Mathieu arrives for St. Ann’s Novena on Tuesday, July 18.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Trinkets are for sale in the gift shop at St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton.
Trinkets are for sale in the gift shop at St. Ann’s Basilica in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

On the second day of prayer, St. Ann’s Street was lined with cars on either side and in the middle. The grounds of the red brick monastery and basilica sit on a plateau. Surrounding a walkway to the church are marble benches with the names of past parishioners, the shrine to St. Ann and the grotto. Behind the stone cave opening, the faithful light candles for themselves and others.

"Everybody is praying for certain things ... maybe it's peace in Ukraine or maybe it's something else in their own family," Hallock said.

During Tuesday’s daily 11 a.m. mass, pews were mostly filled inside the church. Outside under big white tents, devotees sat on plastic chairs praying along with Mathieu to St. Ann. Ken Nole sang between prayers. They sat on the lawn and in their cars. The church broadcasts the services over the radio.

“During the Solemn Novena, it's a totally different place," said Hallock. "It's almost like a big fair or festival, not in the sense of all the hype and all the stuff that goes on, but where people are together, they're talking, they're sharing stories with one another ... families come together.”

Devotees of St. Ann sit outside for the annual solemn Novena at St. Ann's Basilica.
Devotees of St. Ann sit outside for the annual Solemn Novena at St. Ann's Basilica in Scranton.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Devotees to St. Ann listen to the Novena outside of the church.
Devotees to St. Ann listen to the Novena outside of the church.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Rosaria and Nan Cina listen to the Novena service from their car as Father Ware blesses each of them with a relic from St. Ann.
Rosaria and Nan Cina listen to the Novena service from their car as Father Ware blesses each of them with a relic from St. Ann.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News