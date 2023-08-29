'Justice for Josh Taylor': family leads silent march on anniversary of son's death

A Luzerne County family led a march to demand justice on the one-year anniversary of their son’s death.

About 80 people rallied at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday, carrying signs on a silent walk to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. Some drivers who passed the group honked car horns in solidarity when they read the messages: “Justice for Josh Taylor” and “Josh Taylor’s Life Matters.”

Taylor, 32, died on Aug. 26, 2022, hours after he was punched in the stomach at Vesuvio’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Taylor’s family said he worked at the restaurant but was visiting on a night off when he was struck by a coworker.

No charges have been filed in his death, caused by blunt abdominal trauma, according to the county coroner. Taylor’s family says cameras at the establishment caught the assault on tape and they want the responsible party held accountable. The state Attorney General’s Office confirmed it’s investigating the case.

Taylor had many friends, as evidenced by the turnout on Saturday. But his sister, Jacqueline, says he was also bullied due to an intellectual disability.

“He had the purest heart. He was so accepting of everybody and was so loving,” she said in an interview with WVIA News. “But also people took advantage of him. He didn’t always have social cues, so if people were laughing at him, he thought they were laughing with him.”

Taylor’s immediate family spoke at Public Square alongside Nancy Richey of the Pa. Developmental Disabilities Council; Daryl Lewis of NAACP Wilkes-Barre Chapter; and Beth Gilbert, a member of Wilkes-Barre City Council.

1 of 7 — josh003.jpg Jessica, Susan and Jacqueline Taylor hold each other at Public Square after a silent march from the Luzerne County Courthouse through downtown Wilkes-Barre.

AIMEE DILGER 2 of 7 — josh002.jpg Jessica Taylor wears bracelets remembering her older brother, Josh. AIMEE DILGER 3 of 7 — josh007.jpg On the one-year anniversary of Josh Taylor's death, a group of family and friends leave the Luzerne County Courthouse on a silent march to Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.

AIMEE DILGER 4 of 7 — josh006.jpg Some of the silent march participants turned their signs to Vesuvio's or stopped to hold signs toward the location where Josh Taylor suffered blunt trauma, which the led to his death, according to the county coroner. AIMEE DILGER 5 of 7 — josh011.jpg Daryl Lewis, assistant secretary of the Wilkes-Barre NAACP, speaks to the crowd at Public Square after the 'Justice for Josh Taylor' march.

AIMEE DILGER 6 of 7 — josh012.jpg Friends, family and supporters came to demand justice and walk for awareness in the death of Josh Taylor. AIMEE DILGER 7 of 7 — josh010.jpg A man holds a placard as the parents of Josh Taylor speak on Public Square. AIMEE DILGER

People with disabilities are more than twice as likely to be victims of violence compared to those without them, said Richey of the PADDC, who has a disabled child.

“We need to stand up to bullies, racism and ableism,” said Lewis. “We need to stand up for ourselves and we need to stand up for Josh.”

Susan Taylor, Josh’s mom, said she felt ignored by the Wilkes-Barre Police detective who first took up the case. She felt “a snap judgment” was made about her son and later filed a complaint. The county DA referred the case to the state Attorney General in January.

The Wilkes-Barre Police Department said the Taylor family’s complaint is an internal matter “to determine if there are any policy or procedural violations” and separate from the state’s criminal investigation into the assault. The internal complaint won’t be finalized until after the AG's investigation, WBPD Chief Joseph Coffay said in an email.

1 of 2 — josh001.jpg Before the silent march, the family of Josh Taylor (left-to-right: Jacqueline, Jessica, Jack and Susan Taylor) visits his current resting place until he can be buried in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Twp. Someone from the family visits daily, and Susan often brings items her son would appreciate. AIMEE DILGER 2 of 2 — josh009.jpg Susan and Jack Taylor stand at the current resting place of their son, Josh. AIMEE DILGER

Sisters Jacqueline and Jessica said they missed their older brother’s smile and the way he sang along to almost any song. Taylor’s friends from Hanover Area High School shared stories about his festive attire on holidays, watching the Philadelphia Eagles and WWE, and vacationing together in Ocean City, Maryland.

“Now we have to live like Josh and sing like Josh,” said Donna Belusko, who called herself “a second mom” to Taylor. Sean Belusko, one of his best friends, said this year’s trip to the beach wasn’t the same without Taylor.

Jason Bresnahan said Taylor was in his wedding less than two weeks before he died. “He didn’t deserve it,” he said.

Susan Taylor said she had "total confidence in the state" and is thankful local authorities are no longer investigating.