New service coming to local airport

When the executive director of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) is in the community, he's often asked when the airport will again offer direct flights to Orlando, Florida.

That service will begin in January.

Breeze Airways, a relatively new airline to the industry, will provide the direct, nonstop flights to central Florida.

“It's called demand," said Carl Beardsley, the executive director of AVP. "Certainly the community likes to go to places in Florida. And Orlando is always that number one choice for the people in this local area.”

Breeze was first to approach AVP about adding service, said Beardsley. The airline began in March 2021 and primarily offers flights on the East Coast.

Blake Haag, director of schedule planning at Breeze, said they are a nice, low-cost carrier.

"We have an option for you if you're traveling on a budget and you want to just spend as little money as possible just to get to your destination," said Haag. "Or we've got something if you really wanted to have a more upscale experience.”

The airline is looking to add service to underserved areas, said Haag. That’s what brought them to AVP.

"If those flights fill in and do well, then I think that's only just the beginning," he said.

AVP has not offered direct service to Florida since 2018 when Allegiant Air discontinued service.

The Breeze flights begin January 30. They will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Breeze is offering an introductory fair until Nov. 14. A one-way flight is $59. Those who purchase a round-trip ticket in the next two days will also receive 35% off the base fair.

Haag did not have the exact cost of airfare moving forward.

"Part of our business model is having affordable options," said Haag. "So you will always ... find a reasonable fair for to get down to Florida.”

For flight schedule or more details, visit www.flybreeze.com/home