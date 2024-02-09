Luzerne County Director of Elections resigns

Luzerne County’s Director of Elections has resigned after a year on the job.

Eryn Harvey started as director of elections in February 2023. On Friday, she submitted a letter of resignation.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the county will start looking for Harvey's replacement once they make temporary staffing adjustments.

The new director will have Pennsylvania’s primary election to plan for on April 23.

“There’s always challenges when running an election,” Crocamo said. “The challenge with the presidential election is volume, more voters come out to vote.”

Luzerne County is one of many counties dealing with turnover in elections offices. According to the Associated Press, 40 of the state’s 67 counties have new election directors or deputy directors heading into the 2024 election season.

In the resignation letter sent to Crocamo, Harvey says her resignation will be effective on Feb. 23, and that she will ensure a “seamless transition.”

“I want to thank her for her service and wish her well on her next adventure,” Crocamo said.

Harvey told WVIA News she is leaving to "pursue other opportunities."

"It's been an honor and a privilege to serve the voters of Luzerne County," she said. "I want to thank the election bureau staff for their hard work and dedication in helping run two successful elections under my leadership. I wish the county success in future elections."

In an email to members of Luzerne County Council, Crocamo said they will search for a new director of elections “who possesses the expertise, experience, and vision needed to lead our organization during this critical time.”

