Crop Drop: A Photo Essay
Clancy Cash Harrison of Food Dignity stands with pallets of vegetables delivered for distribution at the Crop Drop at Hillside Farms.
Aimee Dilger
Volunteers unload ten pallets of vegetables from a truck for the Food Dignity Movement's first ever Crop Drop.
AIMEE DILGER
Volunteers pick up vegetables at Hillside Farms to be distributed through their nonprofits.
AIMEE DILGER
Kelly Gibbons from Kings College and Anthony Royster from New Roots carry produce to deliver from the Crop Drop.
Aimee Dilger
Members of the Food Dignity Movement prepare food to be picked up at Hillside Farms.
Aimee Dilger
Volunteers move pallets of cucumbers donated for the Crop Drop.
Aimee Dilger
Anthony Royster of New Roots carries produce to deliver from the Crop Drop.
Aimee Dilger
Timothy Rodwell of Katie's Place Clubhouse in Scranton takes fresh produce for the nonprofit for people living with mental illness.
Aimee Dilger
George Bowman, a volunteer with Food Dignity, gathers produce.
Aimee Dilger
Kelly Gibbons logs pallets of vegetables delivered to Food Dignity.
Aimee Dilger
Food is delivered to New Roots, a recovery support center, in Wilkes-Barre.
Aimee Dilger
Anthony Royster delivers produce from the Crop Drop to New Roots.
Aimee Dilger
Charlie Obuch hides behind his mom with a fistful of cucumbers.
AIMEE DILGER
Clancy Cash Harrison of Food Dignity talks to volunteers before a truck of vegetables is delivered.
AIMEE DILGER
Ten-thousand pounds of produce is going to people who need it thanks to the inaugural Crop Drop. The produce arrived at The Lands at Hillside Farms in Shavertown on Monday.
The Food Dignity Movement, Midwest Food Bank and Farm Link distributed the food to 12 nonprofits. Farm Link works to prevent food waste by handing out surplus from farmers and warehouses to families in need.