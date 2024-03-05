Poconos says NO to warehouses and truck terminals

Residents protested against warehouses and truck terminals in Poconos at an environmental hearing.

People from Kidder, Coolbaugh and Jackson Townships banded together to support residents in Pocono Township on Monday night. They challenged Core 5 Industrial Partners – who plan to clearcut nearly 75 acres of forests for a warehouse in Pocono Township. It will run through wetlands and border several residents’ homes.

Samantha Lisk gave a vitriolic picture of what Core 5’s project will feel like.

“Picture this: instead of pesky frogs croaking, slimy fish flopping, we’ve got forklifts beeping and the gentle trickle of poisonous runoff to lull us to sleep,” said Lisk. “Who needs biodiversity when you’ve got bottom lines? Those sensitive ecosystems really just need to toughen up a little.”

Rebecca Smith said her backyard touches Core 5’s land – and they’re in a floodplain. By clearcutting the forest, residents will be exposed to more runoff from stormwater and industrial uses. Smith’s home already floods several times a year. She’s worried runoff will seep into residents’ personal wells and septic systems.

“What kind of disturbance is going to be created by that [project] to our groundwater? The pollution that is going to become of this is just going to wreak havoc on our community, our homes,” said Smith. “You’re looking to put this warehouse in between a school, residential homes, and protected farmland.”

1 of 2 — IMG_4101.jpeg Kevins Lane is right next to the planned warehouse. It often floods, leaving the road pockmarked by potholes. Residents argue the warehouse will increase wear and tear on existing roadway infrastructure. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America 2 of 2 — IMG_4089.jpeg A small border of rocks is all that divides residents' homes from Core 5's land. Photo taken with a resident's permission from their property. Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America

Several residents questioned whether the warehouse would strain emergency services. Township officials already had to temporarily close roads like State Route 611 twice this year because of heavy rainfall. By clearcutting the forest, the floodplain will be exposed to more runoff from stormwater and industrial uses.

Rose Walsh lives about a mile away from the project. She has health concerns and fears emergency services will not be able to get to her in time.

“If Stadden Road floods out, how are they going to get to me? They’ll have to go up [State Route] 715 to Reeders Run, come over, pick me up, go back out down Reeders Run…to get me to a hospital. That’s a lot of extra time,” said Walsh. “Please don’t do this to us. Y’know, that’s a beautiful creek.”

The project borders Pocono Creek, a high quality trout fishing stream. That water flows into the Lehigh River. Deborah Olson criticized Core 5 and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for potentially exposing them to polluted water.

“Two days ago, a Norfolk Southern train crash spilled diesel and microplastics into the Lehigh River in Northampton County, affecting the water supply for millions of people all downstream,” said Olson. “We do not need the equivalent of a trainwreck to understand the consequences of rubber-stamping corporate interests in our watershed.”

Lisa Buchholz/Pocono Regional Citizens Group Pocono Township's roads frequently flood from heavy rainfall. Residents worry that the warehouse will create runoff, causing more road closures. Photo is from January 13, 2024.

Lisa Buchholz, President of Pocono Regional Citizens Group, added that the Township granted Core 5 sixteen waivers for approval. Her group paid for a private engineer to review Core 5’s documents, and she said that report will come out in one week.

PennFuture, an environmental advocacy group, also reviewed Core 5’s plans. Attorney Brigitte Meyer found an error that could disqualify their permit application.

“The stormwater and filtration report included in the application…assesses a completely different project and site. A separate Core 5 warehouse formerly proposed on Stadden Road,” said Meyer. “Obviously, a filtration report on an entirely different project on an entirely different site cannot support this application.”

Ellen Gnandt was the only Township Board member present at the meeting. The Township held their bimonthly board meeting at the same time as the DEP hearing. WVIA News asked Gnandt about the sixteen exceptions, which included a waiver to build a parking lot on top of a wetland.

“Which I was not in favor of granting, but the majority [of the Board] was. So, that’s how we got here. But I’m hoping the DEP will protect our water,” said Gnandt.

Gnandt was the only commissioner who voted against the warehouse in 2021.

The public comment period for the permit ends on April 18. The DEP plans to publish responses to residents' questions in the coming weeks.