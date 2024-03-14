100 WVIA Way
Records from coal mining industry signed over for preservation

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published March 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A room full of archives will be preserved at Earth Conservancy
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A room full of archives will be preserved at Earth Conservancy.

Industrial Archives and Library acquired four miles of records on Wednesday.

The historic preservation company in Bethlehem is now the owner of a huge chunk of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s anthracite mining history.

Archivists have brushed off the coal dust from those records for the past year. They’re tucked away in almost every corner of Earth Conservancy’s headquarters in Ashley.

"With this agreement, these records will be carefully preserved and available to the public for research for many years to come," said Terry Ostrowski, president and CEO of Earth Conservancy.

The nonprofit formed in the 90s from the sale of the former Glen Alden and Blue Coal Companies, one of the largest coal mining operations in the region. Earth Conservancy acquired all of the company's land and records, which date back to the late 1800s.

Industrial Archives will continue to work on the records in Ashley. The maps, drawings, corporate business records, correspondences, contracts, legal documents, employee records and other items will eventually live in temperature controlled rooms in Bethlehem. Nick Zmijewski, archivist with Industrial Archives & Library, estimates it will take 10 years to preserve everything.

"We're doing the work here so that it's accessible as soon as it leaves this facility, to anyone that wants to research it," he said.

Industrial Archives and Library Archive Assistant Dave Hazle shows William Lewis the work he does to save documents.
1 of 3  — 03132024_Earth Conservency004
Industrial Archives and Library Archive Assistant Dave Hazle shows William Lewis the work he does to save documents.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Industrial Archives and Library Archives Assistant Dave Hazle shows William Lewis his work to preserve anthracite coal mining history.
2 of 3  — 03132024_Earth Conservency005
Industrial Archives and Library Archives Assistant Dave Hazle shows William Lewis his work to preserve anthracite coal mining history.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Digital Archivist and Librarian Missy Nerrino talks with visitors about the partnership between Industrial Archives and Library and Earth Conservancy.
3 of 3  — 03132024_Earth Conservency007
Digital Archivist and Librarian Missy Nerrino talks with visitors about the partnership between Industrial Archives and Library and Earth Conservancy.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Industrial Archive already has an online catalog of the items documented so far.

"That's really what we see our mission here is to reconnect people with documents that give them their history," said Zmijewski.

Earth Conservancy gifted the documents to Industrial Archives. It’s the second largest archive that the company owns, the first being from Bethlehem Steel.

“People get concerned that they'll disappear, you never get a chance to see them," said Steve Donches, founder of Industrial Archives. "We know where our responsibility is and the mission to collect, observe, preserve and make available for education and research.”

Terry Ostrowski, president and CEO of Earth Conservancy, watches as Steve Donches, founder of Industrial Archives, signs an agreement gifting anthracite mining records to the historical preservation organization.
1 of 2  — 03132024_Earth Conservency001
Terry Ostrowski, president and CEO of Earth Conservancy, watches as Steve Donches, founder of Industrial Archives, signs an agreement gifting anthracite mining records to the historical preservation organization.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Nick Zmijewski, left, archivist with Industrial Archives and Library; sits with Terry Ostrowski, president and CEO of Earth Conservancy; and Bobby Hughes, executive director for the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation.
2 of 2  — 03132024_Earth Conservency008
Nick Zmijewski, left, archivist with Industrial Archives and Library; sits with Terry Ostrowski, president and CEO of Earth Conservancy; and Bobby Hughes, executive director for the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Local Luzerne CountyEarth ConservancyAnthracite coal
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News
