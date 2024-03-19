100 WVIA Way
New Lackawanna County hiking trail between Dunmore and Elmhurst on the way

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 19, 2024 at 12:18 PM EDT
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
/

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
This former railroad bridge under the I-84/380 twin bridges in Dunmore, Lackawanna County, will soon become part of a new 3.5-mile hiking and biking trail.

Lackawanna County will soon have another trail for hikers and bicyclists.

The county commissioners plan to award an almost $2.2 million contract Wednesday to build a 3.5-mile hiking and biking trail between Dunmore and Elmhurst.

Officials refer to it as the North Pocono Trail. It will start under the Interstate 84/380 twin bridges. The state Department of Transportation is in the middle of a four-year project to replace the bridges.

Trains used to run along the proposed trail path. The county hopes to develop another six miles acquired in 1980 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, according to a summary of the project online. That would create a trail that runs along the Elmhurst Reservoir and connects to a trail in Moscow Borough.

The contract is for $2,182,996.15 with Leeward Construction of Honesdale. The money will come from a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant of $1.38 million and federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
