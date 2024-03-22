100 WVIA Way
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport adds new flights to Chicago

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 22, 2024 at 7:19 AM EDT

After gaining flights to Florida in January, local airline passengers are getting access to more non-stop flights.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport started having flights to Orlando, Florida, again in late January thanks to the arrival of Breeze Airways.

Now, airport service development director Eric McKitish says the airport’s two other airlines have either added or will add flights to Chicago.

United Airlines added a flight to Chicago on March 4.

“So now, United has two daily flights to Chicago, one departing here at 6:23 in the morning and the other at 5:25 p.m.,” McKItish said.

American Airlines will also add a Chicago flight next month.

“Right now, they are running … one flight five times a week to Chicago which departs AVP at 6:24 p.m. They are going to add a second flight, which will be daily beginning April 5,” McKitish said.

That flight will depart at 7:55 a.m. each day.

McKitish said the airport is still trying to attract more flights.
