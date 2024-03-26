100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breeze Airways jets to fly to Fort Myers, Florida, from local airport

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT
Breeze Airways Airbus A220 Jet
Tad Denson/Tad Denson - Airwind.com
Breeze Airways Airbus A220 Jet. The airline uses these jets to fly to Florida from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Breeze Airways will begin flights this fall to another Florida city from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The airline announced Tuesday new flights to Fort Myers, Florida, will begin twice weekly on Oct. 3. Fares start at $89 if you buy tickets by Monday and plan to use them by Jan. 7.

The flights will happen on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Breeze's first flights anywhere were in May 2021. The airline started flying jets out of the local airport to Orlando, Florida, twice a week in January. The airline plans to expand to four weekly Orlando flights in May.

In a Breeze news release, airport executive director Carl Beardsley Jr. said he is pleased at the new flights.

“Fort Myers is a great addition for our area travelers, and these new flights will certainly complement Breeze’s existing Orlando flights,” Beardsley said.
Tags
Local Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International AirportBreeze AirwaysCarl Beardsley Jr.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News