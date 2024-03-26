Breeze Airways jets to fly to Fort Myers, Florida, from local airport

Breeze Airways will begin flights this fall to another Florida city from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

The airline announced Tuesday new flights to Fort Myers, Florida, will begin twice weekly on Oct. 3. Fares start at $89 if you buy tickets by Monday and plan to use them by Jan. 7.

The flights will happen on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Breeze's first flights anywhere were in May 2021. The airline started flying jets out of the local airport to Orlando, Florida, twice a week in January. The airline plans to expand to four weekly Orlando flights in May.

In a Breeze news release, airport executive director Carl Beardsley Jr. said he is pleased at the new flights.

“Fort Myers is a great addition for our area travelers, and these new flights will certainly complement Breeze’s existing Orlando flights,” Beardsley said.

