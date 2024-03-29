Lycoming Commissioners recognize Vietnam War Veterans Day

Vietnam veterans were recognized by Lycoming County Commissioners.

Commissioners proclaimed March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017 by President Donald Trump, declared March 29 a national observance day to recognize all Vietnam veterans.

“I think in society, we have gotten better in supporting our veterans and understanding them,” Commissioner Mark Mussina said.

Lycoming County is ranked 14 out of the state’s 67 counties with the most resident veterans. 3,068 of them are Vietnam veterans, according to US Census statistics. They represent 30 percent the living county’s living veterans. 43 of the county’s service members died or went missing during the war.

“It is a day to recognize all of those who participated. They deserve our thanks, but not only tomorrow, but every day,” said Mike McMunn, a Vietnam veteran and the head of Lycoming Veteran Affairs.

Some returning veterans were able to live successful lives. Others couldn’t reintegrate as easily. They fell into societal neglect and addiction.

“Many due to their wartime experience, fell into the abyss with drugs and alcohol abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, crime and homelessness. We may think of with most Vietnam veterans as successful, but it is important to also remember those who were not as successful - those who fought in a brutal war and returned home to a less than grateful country,” McMunn expressed.