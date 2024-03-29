100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lycoming Commissioners recognize Vietnam War Veterans Day

Published March 29, 2024 at 8:09 AM EDT
Lycoming County Commissioners pose alongside members of the of the county's veteran affairs office in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day proclamation. From left: commissioner Mark Sortman; veteran affairs service officer, Jeff Hamilton; the director of veteran affairs, Mike McMunn; veteran affairs member, Keely Hitchins; Veterans Service Officer Jeff V. Hamilton
Chase Bottorf
Lycoming County Commissioners pose alongside members of the county's veteran affairs office in honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day. From left: Commissioner Mark Sortman; Jeff Hamilton, veteran affairs service officer; Mike McMunn, director of veteran affairs; Keely Hitchins, veteran affairs member; Commissioner Mark Mussina; and Chairman Scott Metzger.

Vietnam veterans were recognized by Lycoming County Commissioners.

Commissioners proclaimed March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day. The Vietnam War Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017 by President Donald Trump, declared March 29 a national observance day to recognize all Vietnam veterans.

“I think in society, we have gotten better in supporting our veterans and understanding them,” Commissioner Mark Mussina said.

Lycoming County is ranked 14 out of the state’s 67 counties with the most resident veterans. 3,068 of them are Vietnam veterans, according to US Census statistics. They represent 30 percent the living county’s living veterans. 43 of the county’s service members died or went missing during the war.

“It is a day to recognize all of those who participated. They deserve our thanks, but not only tomorrow, but every day,” said Mike McMunn, a Vietnam veteran and the head of Lycoming Veteran Affairs.

Some returning veterans were able to live successful lives. Others couldn’t reintegrate as easily. They fell into societal neglect and addiction.

“Many due to their wartime experience, fell into the abyss with drugs and alcohol abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, crime and homelessness. We may think of with most Vietnam veterans as successful, but it is important to also remember those who were not as successful - those who fought in a brutal war and returned home to a less than grateful country,” McMunn expressed.
Tags
Local Lycoming CountyVietnam Veterans