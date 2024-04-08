Eclipse 2024: Fly me to the moon

Clouds and distance robbed many in Northeastern Pennsylvania of seeing Monday afternoon's solar eclipse in its full splendor, but Bob King made the most of it.

As near-totality approached at 3:23 p.m., King was gathered with colleagues in the Benco Dental parking lot in Jenkins Township. Murmurs of disappointment rumbled through the group as heavy cloud cover obscured the celestial spectacle.

Courtesy Bob King Bob King captured this series of photos showing an airliner crossing beneath the solar eclipse in Jenkins Township on Monday afternoon.

While others headed back inside, King looked heavenward as a jetliner — presumably from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport — rumbled overhead as a break in the steely clouds revealed blue skies a sliver of the obscured sun.

The jet crossed directly between King and the eclipse, as seen in the attached photos, casting a sharp black silhouette as it headed for parts distant.