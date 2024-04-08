100 WVIA Way
Eclipse 2024: Fly me to the moon

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
Bob King captured this image of an airliner crossing beneath the eclipse from the Benco Dental parking lot on Monday afternoon in Jenkins Township.
Courtesy of Bob King
Bob King captured this image of an airliner crossing beneath the eclipse from the Benco Dental parking lot on Monday afternoon in Jenkins Township.

Clouds and distance robbed many in Northeastern Pennsylvania of seeing Monday afternoon's solar eclipse in its full splendor, but Bob King made the most of it.

As near-totality approached at 3:23 p.m., King was gathered with colleagues in the Benco Dental parking lot in Jenkins Township. Murmurs of disappointment rumbled through the group as heavy cloud cover obscured the celestial spectacle.

Bob King captured this series of photos showing an airliner crossing beneath the solar eclipse in Jenkins Township on Monday afternoon.
Courtesy Bob King
Bob King captured this series of photos showing an airliner crossing beneath the solar eclipse in Jenkins Township on Monday afternoon.

While others headed back inside, King looked heavenward as a jetliner — presumably from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport — rumbled overhead as a break in the steely clouds revealed blue skies a sliver of the obscured sun.

The jet crossed directly between King and the eclipse, as seen in the attached photos, casting a sharp black silhouette as it headed for parts distant.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
