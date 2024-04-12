White House: President Biden coming to Scranton

President Joe Biden will visit Scranton as part of multiple days of travel throughout Pennsylvania.

The White House said Friday Biden will travel to Scranton from Tuesday, April 16 through Wednesday, April 17.

This is his first visit to Scranton since last fall, when he attended the funeral of former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey.

On Wednesday, April 17, Biden will travel to the Pittsburgh area, then return to the White House. On Thursday, April 18, he will travel to Philadelphia, the White House said.

