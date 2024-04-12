100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

White House: President Biden coming to Scranton

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published April 12, 2024 at 7:43 AM EDT
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate Veterans Day in the Memorial Amphitheater, at Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Virginia.
US President Joe Biden speaks during an event to commemorate Veterans Day in the Memorial Amphitheater, at Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Virginia.

President Joe Biden will visit Scranton as part of multiple days of travel throughout Pennsylvania.

The White House said Friday Biden will travel to Scranton from Tuesday, April 16 through Wednesday, April 17.

This is his first visit to Scranton since last fall, when he attended the funeral of former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey.

On Wednesday, April 17, Biden will travel to the Pittsburgh area, then return to the White House. On Thursday, April 18, he will travel to Philadelphia, the White House said.

Tags
Local Joe BidenScrantonLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News