State: Popular recreation area in Luzerne County is open again

By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published April 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Lisa and Rob Sweeney walk their dogs, Holly and Sheba, at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Lisa and Rob Sweeney walk their dogs, Holly and Sheba, at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp.

Seven Tubs Recreation Area reopened on April 5 after almost a year of upgrades.

The popular outdoor spot is within the Pinchot State Forest.

The 400-acre site in Plains Twp. now has new bathrooms, a wider entrance off Route 115 and a new pedestrian walkway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The upgrades cost $1.5 million and include 59 parking spots, including four ADA spots.

The bridge across Wheelbarrow Stream, which runs over the pools, or "tubs," was also refurbished.

DCNR announced the upgrades in 2022. The recreation area saw a huge uptick in visitors during the pandemic.

Melting glaciers created the pools at the end of the Ice Age. The tubs were once known as Whirlpool Canyon. The area was originally opened as a park in 1964 by Clement W. Perkins, a banker and community leader. Luzerne County acquired the area by 1980. In 2015, it was transferred to the state.

Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County.
Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The parking lot at Seven Tubs Recreation Area was paved and expanded.
The parking lot at Seven Tubs Recreation Area was paved and expanded.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
New restroom facilities at Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp.
New restroom facilities at Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
A stone trail at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp.
A stone trail at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
The Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp. reopened on April 6.
The Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Plains Twp. reopened on April 6.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Stephanie Davis carries her 5-year-old Hannah during a hike at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County.
Stephanie Davis carries her 5-year-old Hannah during a hike at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area in Luzerne County.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

DCNR wants to remind visitors of the area’s rules:

  • No open fires, including charcoal grills.
  • No organized picnicking.
  • No biking or horseback riding on trails.
  • Dogs must be on a leash.
  • No diving or jumping off rocks or cliffs.
  • No loud music.
  • No camping.
  • No hunting.
Local Luzerne CountyDepartment of Conservation and Natural ResourcesSeven Tubs Recreation Area
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the newly-formed WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News