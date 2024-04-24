State: Popular recreation area in Luzerne County is open again

Seven Tubs Recreation Area reopened on April 5 after almost a year of upgrades.

The popular outdoor spot is within the Pinchot State Forest.

The 400-acre site in Plains Twp. now has new bathrooms, a wider entrance off Route 115 and a new pedestrian walkway, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The upgrades cost $1.5 million and include 59 parking spots, including four ADA spots.

The bridge across Wheelbarrow Stream, which runs over the pools, or "tubs," was also refurbished.

DCNR announced the upgrades in 2022. The recreation area saw a huge uptick in visitors during the pandemic.

Melting glaciers created the pools at the end of the Ice Age. The tubs were once known as Whirlpool Canyon. The area was originally opened as a park in 1964 by Clement W. Perkins, a banker and community leader. Luzerne County acquired the area by 1980. In 2015, it was transferred to the state.

