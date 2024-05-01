Party on the Patio adds more free concerts, celebrates 15th season with official beer

Upwards of 5,000 people crowd outside Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Resort in Plains Township on Thursday nights in the summertime.

The free concert series Party on the Patio is celebrating 15 seasons with its longest one yet, beginning Thursday, May 2 with “Stayin’ Alive - A Tribute to the Bee Gees.”

Jennifer Ducharme is director of events at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

“We’ve never started this early before, so first week in May,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve done five months of concerts, and we have two opening weekend.”

Party on the Patio will host a Saturday concert for the first time with "Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John" on May 4.

Doug Delescavage, a teacher from Luzerne County, plays Elton in the band.

"We tend to gravitate more towards the peak Elton, like the mid 70's-era," he said. "I love the personal stories when people come up and tell me they saw Elton John in 1975."

Philadelphia Freedom will play a two-hour set on Saturday following Mohegan Pennsylvania's Kentucky Derby Party.

1 of 2 — potp1.jpeg Doug Delescavage plays piano and sings as Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom. Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania 2 of 2 — potp3.jpeg Philadelphia Freedom will play for a third time at Party on the Patio on Saturday May 4. Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania

"I'm from Shavertown, our one guitar player is from Bloomsburg, our other one is from the Carbondale area," he said. "And the other two are from Wilkes-Barre."

The concert series features a mix of local and regional talent. The members of The Idol Kings, a tribute to REO Speedwagon and Journey, are from Honesdale.

New this year, Metallica and The Cure cover bands, and PopROCKS.

"They dress up like the performers," Ducharme said. "They could be doing Miley Cyrus and then the next thing you know Pitbull comes out."

Also hitting the Party on the Patio stage this year for the first time is The Amish Outlaws, a group from Lancaster. Four of the six band members were raised Amish, and they cover popular songs including "Tennessee Whiskey," "California Love" and "Come Sail Away."



Party on the Patio Lager with Lime

Runaway Train Brewery in Honesdale partnered with Mohegan Pennsylvania to create a beer just for the occasion, in honor of 15 years.

Party on the Patio Lager with Lime, made with all Pennsylvania-made ingredients, is now on tap at the casino.

“The idea of the beer was to make the most drinkable beer possible for the summers,” head brewer Charles Mills said.

Vince Benedetto is managing partner of Runaway Train.

"It gets pretty hot out there, so we wanted a beer that fit the occasion - easily drinkable, light, refreshing," he said. “Party on the Patio has been something special in Northeast Pennsylvania ... on the can design, we really tried to capture the vibe, the energy and the fun."

1 of 3 — IMG_9963.jpeg Charles Mills, head brewer, and Vince Benedetto, managing partner, of Runaway Train Brewery. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 3 — IMG_9969.jpeg Party on the Patio Lager with Lime is a 4.8% ABV American style lager with a hint of lime. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 3 of 3 — IMG_9956.jpeg Concert-goers tried the new beer at the release party at Embers Terrace April 27. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Party on the Patio Schedule 2024