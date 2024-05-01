100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Party on the Patio adds more free concerts, celebrates 15th season with official beer

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published May 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
"Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John" will play on Saturday as part of Mohegan Pennsylvania's free concert series.
Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania
"Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John" will play on Saturday as part of Mohegan Pennsylvania's free concert series.

Upwards of 5,000 people crowd outside Mohegan Pennsylvania Casino Resort in Plains Township on Thursday nights in the summertime.

The free concert series Party on the Patio is celebrating 15 seasons with its longest one yet, beginning Thursday, May 2 with “Stayin’ Alive - A Tribute to the Bee Gees.”

Jennifer Ducharme is director of events at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

“We’ve never started this early before, so first week in May,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve done five months of concerts, and we have two opening weekend.”

Party on the Patio will host a Saturday concert for the first time with "Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John" on May 4.

Doug Delescavage, a teacher from Luzerne County, plays Elton in the band.

"We tend to gravitate more towards the peak Elton, like the mid 70's-era," he said. "I love the personal stories when people come up and tell me they saw Elton John in 1975."

Philadelphia Freedom will play a two-hour set on Saturday following Mohegan Pennsylvania's Kentucky Derby Party.

Doug Delescavage plays piano and sings as Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom.
1 of 2  — potp1.jpeg
Doug Delescavage plays piano and sings as Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom.
Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Freedom will play for a third time at Party on the Patio on Saturday May 4.
2 of 2  — potp3.jpeg
Philadelphia Freedom will play for a third time at Party on the Patio on Saturday May 4.
Courtesy of Mohegan Pennsylvania

"I'm from Shavertown, our one guitar player is from Bloomsburg, our other one is from the Carbondale area," he said. "And the other two are from Wilkes-Barre."

The concert series features a mix of local and regional talent. The members of The Idol Kings, a tribute to REO Speedwagon and Journey, are from Honesdale.

New this year, Metallica and The Cure cover bands, and PopROCKS.

"They dress up like the performers," Ducharme said. "They could be doing Miley Cyrus and then the next thing you know Pitbull comes out."

Also hitting the Party on the Patio stage this year for the first time is The Amish Outlaws, a group from Lancaster. Four of the six band members were raised Amish, and they cover popular songs including "Tennessee Whiskey," "California Love" and "Come Sail Away."

Party on the Patio Lager with Lime

Runaway Train Brewery in Honesdale partnered with Mohegan Pennsylvania to create a beer just for the occasion, in honor of 15 years.

Party on the Patio Lager with Lime, made with all Pennsylvania-made ingredients, is now on tap at the casino.

“The idea of the beer was to make the most drinkable beer possible for the summers,” head brewer Charles Mills said.

Vince Benedetto is managing partner of Runaway Train.

"It gets pretty hot out there, so we wanted a beer that fit the occasion - easily drinkable, light, refreshing," he said. “Party on the Patio has been something special in Northeast Pennsylvania ... on the can design, we really tried to capture the vibe, the energy and the fun."

Charles Mills, Head Brewer (left), and Vince D
1 of 3  — IMG_9963.jpeg
Charles Mills, head brewer, and Vince Benedetto, managing partner, of Runaway Train Brewery.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
Party on the Patio Lager with Lime is a 4.8% ABV American style lager with a hint of lime.
2 of 3  — IMG_9969.jpeg
Party on the Patio Lager with Lime is a 4.8% ABV American style lager with a hint of lime.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News
Concert-goers tried the new beer at the release party at Embers Terrace April 27.
3 of 3  — IMG_9956.jpeg
Concert-goers tried the new beer at the release party at Embers Terrace April 27.
Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

Party on the Patio Schedule 2024

May 2Stayin’ Alive: A Tribute to the Bee Gees
May 4Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John
May 9KISS Army: A Tribute to KISS
May 16Red Neck Castaway Band: A Tribute to Kenny Chesney
May 23Best of the Eagles: A Tribute to Eagles
May 30Nightrain: A Tribute to Guns N' Roses
June 6The Amish Outlaws
June 13Bon Poison: A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison
June 20LOVESONG: A Tribute to The Cure
June 27Completely Unchained: A Tribute to Van Halen
July 4Dave Bray USA
July 11Classic Skynyrd Live by Southern Steel
July 18Idol Kings: A Tribute to REO Speedwagon and Journey
July 25The Faithfull: A Tribute to Pearl Jam
Aug 1PopROCKS
Aug 8The Stranger: A Tribute to Billy Joel
Aug 15Parrot Beach: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett
Aug 22Fresh Horses: A Tribute to Garth Brooks
Aug 29TUSK: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Sept 5Hardwired: A Tribute to Metallica
Sept 12Back in Black - A Tribute to AC/DC
Sept 19Full Moon Fever: A Tribute to Tom Petty
Sept 26Black Dog: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Tags
Local Luzerne CountyMohegan Pennsylvania
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley joined the WVIA news team in 2023 as a reporter and host. She grew up in Scranton and studied Broadcast Journalism at Marywood University. Haley has experience reporting in Northeast Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley. She enjoys reporting on Pennsylvania history and culture, and video storytelling.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
See stories by Haley O'Brien | WVIA News