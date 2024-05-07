After month off, year-round Farmers Market returns to Carbondale

Carbondale’s year-round farmers market returns this week with new vendors after taking a month off.

“Everyone is ready for the farmers market to be reopened,” said new manager Taylor Burdick. “I’m very excited.”

The market’s grand reopening is Thursday, May 9 at United Neighborhood Center’s Fallbrook Senior Community Center. The market runs every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Burdick, community revitalization coordinator with UNC, said 12 new vendors will be at the grand reopening. Her ultimate goal is to have as many different food items that people might pick up at a grocery store.

“(It) also provides a sense of community and brings everyone together,” Burdick said. “We’re helping small farmers and small businesses in the area.”

Among the new offerings are fresh coffee beans from Milestone Coffee Roasting, canned vegetables and salsas from Canned Classics, and fresh breads from The Patchwork Kitchen.

Purple Pepper Farm will be selling their produce, Winola Farm will have fresh beef, pork and chicken available, and Berger’s Farm will have fresh eggs for sale.

UNC’s Farmers Markets also accept SNAP and EBT benefits. All benefit holders can get an extra $2 for every $4 they spend while shopping.

“That really sets us apart from the rest. We set up a tent, we’re there to help you,” Burdick said. “So are the vendors, the vendors all have to accept SNAP if they sell food or a food-growing item.”

They also host cooking demonstrations to help people learn how to use the ingredients they buy at the market. Burdick said this Thursday, a demonstrator from the Commission on Economic Opportunity, or CEO, will be making brown rice with orange.

Burdick said they’re always looking for chefs and cooks to demonstrate their recipes in the full kitchen of the Senior Community Center.

Shoppers can keep up to date on the market’s offerings by checking the Carbondale Farmers Market Facebook page, Burdick said.

