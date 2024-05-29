Commuter flights return to Williamsport Regional Airport with new Washington Dulles service

Air travelers can take flight from the Williamsport Regional Airport once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic and low passenger numbers helped ground commuter flights at the Montoursville facility in 2021. With clouds clinging to the nearby mountains, the first Southern Airways Express trip touched down last week from Washington Dulles International Airport, marking the return of scheduled passenger service.

That was an emotional moment for airport executive director Richard Howell.

“It has been an uphill battle for two years. It really didn’t hit me until we landed,” said Howell, who was a passenger on the flight.

The ride on the nine-seat plane took less than an hour from Dulles, located in Washington, D.C.'s Virginia suburbs. According to multiple passengers, it was a smooth ride.

“We have worked with the county, airport, congressmen and chamber. The outpouring for this project has been overwhelming. It has been a real team effort,” said Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer of Southern Airways Corporation.

Southern is operating eight flights each week from Williamsport Regional Airport and service will be offered year-round, Howell said. Passengers can find schedules and booking information at www.iflysouthern.com.

The airline is offering $99 one-way tickets to Dulles, where passengers will have access to more than 100 domestic and international destinations.

American Airlines ended operations from Montoursville — also known by its airport code, IPT — in September 2021. The pandemic was just one of the reasons for that disruption in flight service.

“People weren’t riding and we had low reliability, a lot of cancellations,” Howell said, adding that a national shortage of pilots added to the issues.

The local picture looks different in 2024.

Bookings are already meeting Southern’s expectations for the new service, and more flights may be added to accommodate the Little League World Series, Cestari said. The international event is set for Aug. 14-25 at the Little League World Series Complex in South Willamsport.

Lorena Beniquez / WVIA News The Williamsport Regional Airport terminal offers convenient parking and easy check-in, officials say. 'There are no long lines for boarding and the experience is very similar to flying in a private aircraft environment,' airport executive director Richard Howell said.

Business and leisure travel eyed

IPT is located about five miles east of downtown Williamsport, and is roughly a 15-minute drive from the Little League World Series Complex.

Officials hope the new service will make the airport more attractive for business and leisure travelers in the region.

“Ralph S. Alberts has product globally so [they] need to have local air service,” said Howell, referring to the Montoursville-based custom molding company which counts Disney among its international clients for the firm's amusement park products. Alberts also has a robust gas and oil division that attracts clients nationally.

Southern’s service also could boost local tourism. In addition to the Little League World Series, the Pennsylvania Wilds attracts visitors who enjoy outdoor sports like fishing, hunting, cycling, hiking and much more.

“They can be in the outdoors 20 minutes from the airport,” said Jason Fink, president and CEO of Williamsport-Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Fink plans to do a marketing push to attract visitors to the region, targeting people in the D.C./Virginia market.

Convenience, accessibility stressed

As one of the passengers on Southern’s inaugural flight to IPT, Fink found Dulles’ amenities enticing for local commuters.

“[The gate] in Dulles is situated near the tram, much better than Philly,” he said, referencing past IPT-Philadelphia service provided by American Airlines.

Howell pointed out that travelers also will find traveling to and from IPT is convenient and accessible.



“When you arrive it’s a very short walk from our parking area right into the terminal. Check-in and TSA screening is very short and easy," he said. "There are no long lines for boarding and the experience is very similar to flying in a private aircraft environment."

"Additionally, there is no long commute to an out-of-area airport that factors in traffic, road construction, difficult and expensive parking and potentially needing a hotel for early morning flights,” Howell added.

Airport officials hope to work with Southern to add flights, Howell said, and are hopeful IPT will be able to add other carriers and destinations in the future.

"We're not resting on our laurels," Howell said.

***

WVIA News reporter Roger DuPuis contributed to this report.