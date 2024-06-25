Keystone College announces more than two dozen staff reductions as part of school-saving moves

Keystone College has cut 29 faculty and staff positions as part of an effort to reduce costs at the financially struggling school, the college announced Tuesday.

The dismissals include a few summer furloughs and elimination of vacant positions. The moves are estimated to save $3.5 million a year.

Keystone also said it would no longer enroll new students in chemistry, forensic biology and child and family studies. The school said the programs "historically had lower enrollments."

The college will continue to offer the programs to currently enrolled students. Other realignments include offering pre-professional concentrations under the health sciences program and incorporating environmental biology and studies into the college’s environmental sciences program.

“These decisions were not taken lightly and made with the goal of placing Keystone in the best possible position for future success,” Keystone president John F. Pullo Sr. said in a statement included in a news release announcing the staff moves. Pullo is a WVIA board member.

The changes come a month after Keystone announced the school and an unnamed strategic partner signed a letter of intent on a deal that will ensure the school stays open.

"The current and future challenges that face many higher education institutions seem to be increasing every day. We are now starting to see those spread increasingly from the private colleges and universities to the public ones as well," Pullo said. "As Keystone prepares to successfully navigate a path forward with our strategic partner, we needed to better align our expenses with our anticipated revenues while being honest with ourselves with respect to the academic programs in which we can excel."

