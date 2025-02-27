EVENTFUL: Watch a St. Patrick's Day parade, a play about Irish history and more this weekend

This weekend marks the start of March and the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the region. Read on for more on a play in Scranton that focuses on Ireland's history and a sugar shack open house at Keystone College.



Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade

Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade Dogs in Irish garb will be seen at the 12th annual Pittston St. Patrick's Parade Saturday.

Dozens of local organizations will march in downtown Pittston in the 12th annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade.

The festivities will begin with parade day Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, located at 35 William St., at 8:30 a.m.

The Leprechaun Loop Run/Walk will begin at 10:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Pittston YMCA.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on South Main Street.

Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade The Greater Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band will march in the Pittston St. Patrick's Parade Saturday, March 1.

Pittston City St. Patrick's Parade

Sat., Mar. 1

11:30 a.m.

Main St., Pittston

The Shadow of a Gunman

Scranton Shakespeare Festival Scranton Shakespeare Festival will present The Shadow of a Gunman this weekend at the Scranton Shakes Space.

Scranton Shakespeare Festival, a nonprofit theatre organization, will offer a new way to observe the region’s Irish heritage with a production of The Shadow of a Gunman.

The play, written roughly 100 years ago by Sean O’Casey, is a drama set during the Irish War of Independence.

“We wanted to do something that's more culturally important,” said costume designer Dawn McGurl. “We're really excited about that and hoping that every year we'll be able to start that as a tradition.”

The Shadow of a Gunman

Fri., Feb. 28 - Sun., Mar. 2

The Shakes Space

300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton

Tickets: $15

Keystone College Sugar Shack Open House

Keystone College Environmental Education Institute Keystone College's sugar shack produces roughly 50 gallons of maple syrup each year.

Learn how maple syrup is made and sample finished products on Saturday at the Keystone College Sugar Shack.

The College in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties has a maple sugaring operation with 275 taps.

The Keystone College Environmental Education Institute will give tours and demonstrate how tree sap transforms into syrup. Attendees will also learn about the history of maple syrup in the U.S. at the open house, planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free, family friendly and outdoors, so warm clothes and boots are recommended.

Keystone College Sugar Shack Open House

Sat., Mar. 1

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Keystone College

One College Green, La Plume

Other events: