EVENTFUL: Watch a St. Patrick's Day parade, a play about Irish history and more this weekend
This weekend marks the start of March and the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the region. Read on for more on a play in Scranton that focuses on Ireland's history and a sugar shack open house at Keystone College.
Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade
Dozens of local organizations will march in downtown Pittston in the 12th annual Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade.
The festivities will begin with parade day Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, located at 35 William St., at 8:30 a.m.
The Leprechaun Loop Run/Walk will begin at 10:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. at the Pittston YMCA.
The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on South Main Street.
The Shadow of a Gunman
Scranton Shakespeare Festival, a nonprofit theatre organization, will offer a new way to observe the region’s Irish heritage with a production of The Shadow of a Gunman.
The play, written roughly 100 years ago by Sean O’Casey, is a drama set during the Irish War of Independence.
“We wanted to do something that's more culturally important,” said costume designer Dawn McGurl. “We're really excited about that and hoping that every year we'll be able to start that as a tradition.”
Keystone College Sugar Shack Open House
Learn how maple syrup is made and sample finished products on Saturday at the Keystone College Sugar Shack.
The College in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties has a maple sugaring operation with 275 taps.
The Keystone College Environmental Education Institute will give tours and demonstrate how tree sap transforms into syrup. Attendees will also learn about the history of maple syrup in the U.S. at the open house, planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is free, family friendly and outdoors, so warm clothes and boots are recommended.
Other events:
- The 2025 NEPA Pet Expo/Animal Care Summit will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County. There will be pet care demonstrations, adoptable animals and more at the event hosted by the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative and the Scranton Area Community Foundation.
- Preston & Steve's Cardboard Classic is this weekend, part of Montage Mountain's Mountainfest. A cardboard sled competition will take place Friday morning, followed by an 80s tribute band. A pond skimming competition is planned for Saturday, as well as more live music.
- A clothing swap will be held at AlleyCrafts in Kingston, Luzerne County. Donate up to 20 clean items from a smoke-free home to take home the same number of items. The two-day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Scranton Fringe will host a Silent Disco at Groove Brewing on Friday evening. The disco is free to attend, with donations appreciated.