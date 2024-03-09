Marching in March: Milford to host first St. Patrick's Day parade

A proud group of Irish-Americans from the Milford area worked for more than a year to make the county's first St. Patrick's Day parade a reality.

"We're so excited about all the interest and all the excitement in the community over this parade,” said Joe Dooley, borough president.

Jenny Gagnon, who moved to Milford from New York, is one of the main organizers.

“I asked Jack Boyle with St. Patrick’s Church,” she said. “Why don’t we have a St. Patrick’s Day parade? I feel like our town is perfect for it.”

She worked with Dooley and the Knights of Columbus through St. Patrick’s Church to recruit bands, floats and marchers. Chant Realtors and Milford Hospitality Group are the main sponsors.

1 of 2 — IMG_9454.jpeg Storefronts are decorated in anticipation for 1,000 visitors in the borough on St. Patrick's Day. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_9451.jpeg The Jive Shamrock Lounge pop-up bar is along the parade route. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

The Pike County Historical Society’s restored 1850s stagecoach, the Hiawatha, will be a highlight. Gagnon says it wasn’t easy, but she secured two pipe-and-drum bands, the Black Diamonds and the Penn York Highlanders, for St. Patrick’s Day.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

The parade will start at Ann Street Memorial Park, head down West Ann Street and turn left on Broad Street, ending at St. Patrick’s Church.

The Pike County Historical Society’s museum, The Columns, will offer free admission for the day. Businesses along the parade route will offer various discounts and festivities.

Ken and Pat Corcoran will lead the parade as Grand Marshals.

“We always watch the New York parade. Sometimes we go to other towns,” Pat Corcoran said. “We're so happy now it's our town that's having it. And on top of that, we get to be chosen to be the first Grand Marshals.”

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Ken and Pat Corcoran, of Milford, will be Grand Marshals at the 2024 parade.

The Corcorans are involved at St. Patrick’s Church, the Historical Society and the Friends of the Pike County Public Library group. They moved to Milford about 27 years ago.

“We came here knowing nobody except each other,” Pat said. “It's a small town, and because it's very welcoming, if you start to work for some of the organizations, you quickly get to know people. And so now we know... honestly, we know half the town.”