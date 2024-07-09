Residents tell supervisors to shine light on Newton solar project

Newton Township’s supervisors shared vague details about a golf course turned solar farm at Tuesday’s meeting.

The developer, Newton Solar 1, plans to build a 53-acre solar farm on the old Summit Hill Golf Course in Lackawanna County, according to the township. However, some residents worry whether the board will be prepared to consider the project at next month’s meeting.

Kathy Paolucci said the board didn’t answer several of her questions. Supervisors Kevin Carr and Robert Naegele had difficulty remembering the developer’s name, project location and proposed acreage. Chairman Douglas Pallman and Solicitor Robert Shiels were not present at the meeting.

“They need to educate themselves so they can educate us,” said Paolucci.

The board admitted to not having read the developer’s application. Naegele said the board received the plans, which are over 70 pages long, close to the holiday weekend on July 1.

However, Carr said the planning commission brought up several concerns in its review of the application, including noise, hours of operation, possible setbacks, vegetation and lighting. He did not elaborate on these issues, but said residents would get more information during the conditional use hearing.

Newton’s Code Enforcement Officer Scot Haan said the board will need to act soon to fix those concerns.

“A lot of those issues, we have to be aware of so that we can put them as a condition [in the developer’s application]. But it really won’t come into effect until they start construction, until they get permitted for that construction,” said Haan.

The board will hold a conditional use hearing on the project at their next meeting on Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Newton Township Municipal Building. Residents can email Right to Know Officer Francine Fawcett at rtk@newton-township.com to schedule a time to view the developer's application at the municipal office.