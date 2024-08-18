PHOTO FOCUS: Little League baseball, parade draw thousands of fans to Lycoming County
Before the first pitch, Little League World Series fans and players filled downtown Williamsport streets for the Grand Slam Parade on Tuesday.
The tournament, which runs through Aug. 25, draws thousands of visitors to Lycoming County each year.
The Williamsport High School Millionaire cheerleaders smiled and cheered through the streets of downtown Williamsport.
The newly crowned Miss Pennsylvania Page Weinstein celebrated her birthday by taking part in the Grand Slam Parade.
The Mid-Atlantic Little League World Series team hails from Newtown and is the only Pennsylvania team at the event this year.
A long standing tradition at the Grand Slam Parade is parade participants throwing out free snacks and candy.
The Central Labor Council AFL-CIO presented this blow-up homage to Rosie the Riveter.
Fans of the Japanese team traveled from Japan to cheer on the team.
The Japan team eagerly signed balls that were thrown to them from the crowds. High above them, fans look on from the balcony at the Community Arts Center.
The Grand Slam Parade kicked off the Little League World Series in downtown Williamsport, with thousands of spectators welcoming Little League teams from around the globe.
Volunteers with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank handed out free water to spectators at the Grand Slam Parade.
The Asia-Pacific team's float made a brief stop to take pictures with team fans.
Milissa Augustine, front, leads dancers from the Milissa Augustine Dance and Fitness Academy in Williamsport.
These dancers from the Milissa Augustine Dance and Fitness Academy in Williamsport summed up the vibe at the Grand Slam Parade.
Formed in 1831, the Repasz Band holds the distinction of being the longest continuously operated band in the United States.
Isabella Ferland of Jersey Shore was crowned Queen Tiadaghton in July.
Pennsylvania College of Technology's Wildcat represented the school located in Williamsport.
