PHOTO FOCUS: Food, fun and tomato royalty at annual Pittston festival

By Aimee Dilger | WVIA News Contributor
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT
Layla Mckitish 3, gives Stew the Tomato high fives at the Pittston Tomato Festival on Sunday morning.
The Pittston Tomato Festival brings hungry visitors to the city's downtown each year.

This year's festival, from Aug. 15-18, included a parade, spaghetti eating contest, Little Miss and Mr. Tomato and hundreds of cannoli.

Dean Slavich, Alfie Martinelli, Madilyn Hughes and Olivia Zalewski stand with their Little Miss and Mister awards.
Judges evaluate the Little Miss Tomato contestants.
Emcee Sarah Donahue and Olivia Zalewski wave to the audience at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Russell Rosencrans 5, has his tie and hat adjusted before competieing in the Little Mister Tomato. Russell had his outfit made by his aunt.
Alfie Martinelli is crowned Little Mister Pittston Tomato by 2023 winner Michael Augello.
The 2023 Little Miss Pittston Tomato Karsyn Szumski crowns the 2024 Little Miss Pittston Tomato Madilyn Hughes.
The 2023 Little Miss Pittston Tomato Karsyn Szumski crowns the 2024 Little Miss Pittston Tomato Madilyn Hughes.
Little Miss Pittston Tomato Madilyn Hughes waves to the audience after the official crowning.
Little Miss Pittston Tomato Madilyn Hughes waves to the audience after the official crowning.
Nick Hetro and his son Leo 4, of Tennessee, visited nana Beverly Hetro and stopped at the Tomato Festival.
Colton Malloy, 1, and Mackenzie Malloy, 3, share some potato pancakes with their grandmother, Alicia Malloy, at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Asia Johnson prepares gnocchi at the Cusumano Restaurant tent Sunday afternoon.
Jason Sabatelle and Sue Henry help customers at the Sabatelle's Market stand at the Pittston Tomato Festival, where they sell porketta and chicketta sandwiches.
Jennifer Russel spins the wheel at the Pittston Knights of Columbus stand.
Santo Sabatini takes a big bite of cannoli at the Royal Bakery stand at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Emily Griglock, 16, fills a cannoli with a ricotta filling.
Rain put a damper on the rides at the Pittston Tomato Festival, but there was still plenty of food available.
The Untouchables play at the firehouse during the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Six-year-old Alex Sledgeski plays near art of 3 tomatoes at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
