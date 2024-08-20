PHOTO FOCUS: Food, fun and tomato royalty at annual Pittston festival
The Pittston Tomato Festival brings hungry visitors to the city's downtown each year.
This year's festival, from Aug. 15-18, included a parade, spaghetti eating contest, Little Miss and Mr. Tomato and hundreds of cannoli.
1 of 5 — 08182024_Tomato Fest010
Dean Slavich, Alfie Martinelli, Madilyn Hughes and Olivia Zalewski stand with their Little Miss and Mister awards.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 5 — 08182024_Tomato Fest015
Judges evaluate the Little Miss Tomato contestants.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 5 — 08182024_Tomato Fest013
Emcee Sarah Donahue and Olivia Zalewski wave to the audience at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 5 — 08182024_Tomato Fest002
Russell Rosencrans 5, has his tie and hat adjusted before competieing in the Little Mister Tomato. Russell had his outfit made by his aunt.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 5 — 08182024_Tomato Fest005
Alfie Martinelli is crowned Little Mister Pittston Tomato by 2023 winner Michael Augello.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
1 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest000
Nick Hetro and his son Leo 4, of Tennessee, visited nana Beverly Hetro and stopped at the Tomato Festival.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
2 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest006
Colton Malloy, 1, and Mackenzie Malloy, 3, share some potato pancakes with their grandmother, Alicia Malloy, at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
3 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest007
Asia Johnson prepares gnocchi at the Cusumano Restaurant tent Sunday afternoon.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
4 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest008
Jason Sabatelle and Sue Henry help customers at the Sabatelle's Market stand at the Pittston Tomato Festival, where they sell porketta and chicketta sandwiches.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
5 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest009
Jennifer Russel spins the wheel at the Pittston Knights of Columbus stand.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
6 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest011
Santo Sabatini takes a big bite of cannoli at the Royal Bakery stand at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
7 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest012
Emily Griglock, 16, fills a cannoli with a ricotta filling.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
8 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest016
Rain put a damper on the rides at the Pittston Tomato Festival, but there was still plenty of food available.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
9 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest017
The Untouchables play at the firehouse during the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
10 of 10 — 08182024_Tomato Fest018
Six-year-old Alex Sledgeski plays near art of 3 tomatoes at the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News