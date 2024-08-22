100 WVIA Way
Building life skills: Nonprofit food cart helps train Luzerne County adults with special needs

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Alex Reznak and Michael Mohan prepare for an upcoming event the Jumpstart Cart is participating in. Based in Luzerne County, the nonprofit food truck employs adults with special needs as they are transitioning from school to life in the working world.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Alex Reznak and Michael Mohan prepare for an upcoming event the Jumpstart Cart is participating in.

Behind the window of a polished black trailer, Rachael Kohl glances at a photographic recipe on the wall before getting to work.

She lays out a long ciabatta bread roll and pulls out a clear tub of fresh chicken salad that she helped prepare before heading out with The JumpStart Cart for the day. The chicken salad sandwich is her favorite to make.

Jacqueline Elick, an occupational therapist, launched The JumpStart Cart in 2019. The nonprofit employs adults with special needs as they are transitioning from school to life in the working world. It is based in the Mountain Top area of Luzerne County.

Jacqueline Elick is the founder and CEO of The JumpStart Cart.
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Jacqueline Elick is the founder and CEO of The JumpStart Cart.

“Over the last 20 years, I’d noticed that a lot of the programs for after our students were 21 that had special needs were disappearing. They would finish school and just be home,” Elick said. “As an occupational therapist … we work hard and build these relationships with them (the students), and they have such potential to keep growing.”

The cart relies on grant funding, fundraisers and revenue from its food to remain open. Elick says the community has been very supportive, and this summer was their busiest by far.

"It's a surreal feeling. I get very excited about it and humbled by all of the support that we get," Elick said. "It just helps me kind of keep pushing through to build it."

Kelsey Bosham hands a customer a sandwich out the window of the Jumpstart Cart.
Kelsey Bosham hands a customer a sandwich out the window of the Jumpstart Cart.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Alex Reznak, Michael Mohan and Kelsey Bosham work inside the Jumpstart Cart.
Alex Reznak, Michael Mohan and Kelsey Bosham work inside the Jumpstart Cart.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Michael Mohan places cheese on bread and Alex Reznak uses a safety cutter to cut rolls.
Michael Mohan places cheese on bread and Alex Reznak uses a safety cutter to cut rolls.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

She now employs five adults with special needs and two job coaches who help out in the cart. 

They serve panini sandwiches and wraps, using panini presses as the main cooking element. The steps for each sandwich are shown in photos above the prep station.

Elick said they prepare the cooked fillings for sandwiches -- like their chicken salad and barbecue pulled chicken — at The Broadway Tavern, and everything is made from scratch.

The cart frequently stops at The Fitness Place in Mountain Top, and this year they'll be at Crestwood High School every Friday to work with life skills students.

"The students run the cart, from setting it up, to serving lunch, to breaking it down," Elick said. "They get the real life experience and continue to build skills."

Elick said working with food not only builds on life skills, it can open up different career opportunities in the food industry.

"I love that it's training and development for real-life activities," she said. "There's so many things that are involved in a food industry operation. It's not just serving and making sandwiches."

Kelsey Bosham, Alex Reznak, Caleb Balas and Michael Mohan pose for a photo inside the Jumpstart Cart.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Kelsey Bosham, Alex Reznak, Caleb Balas and Michael Mohan pose for a photo inside the Jumpstart Cart.

Tags
Local Luzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News