Higher enrollment: Some Northeast, Central Pa. colleges see record numbers this fall

Colleges in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania added in-demand programs, expanded recruitment efforts and increased financial aid to meet the challenges faced by higher education.

At many schools, the efforts are working. Some schools, including Bucknell University, Johnson College and Lackawanna College, are experiencing record-high enrollments this fall. Leaders at other schools say first-year class sizes this fall and high growth in some program areas show promise.

But obstacles remain, including higher costs and fewer students seeking degrees.

After a decade of enrollment declines and financial struggles, Clarks Summit University in Lackawanna County closed this summer. Keystone College, in Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, signed a merger agreement this month with the Washington Institute for Education and Research to remain open. Penn State offered buyouts to employees of its Commonwealth Campuses earlier this year, resulting in a 10% reduction in staff.

This year, colleges also dealt with the impact of glitches and delays with FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

“We know that colleges are facing what’s been called ‘the second enrollment cliff,’ not just here in Pennsylvania but across the nation, as declining birth rates impact college enrollments,” said Thomas P. Foley, president of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania. “Add to that the complications caused by COVID and the federal FAFSA fiasco, and you can see how challenging this period has been for college presidents and their enrollment teams.”

Johnson College

Tyler Moskosky worked on the floor plan of a ranch home in his architectural drafting and design technology program at Johnson College in Scranton.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Tyler Moskosky, of Simpson, is a second-year student at Johnson College, which is experiencing record enrollment this year.

The second-year student from Simpson sought a two-year degree in which he could get a job after graduation and not incur substantial debt. And he’s not alone.

Enrollment for Johnson is up 32% from last year. Total enrollment is 732, compared to 480 five years ago. Enrollment in Moskosky’s program has grown 57% in the last year, driven by the expanding architectural and design industry.

“Seeing new things, seeing this place expand, it definitely gets people interested,” he said. “Honestly, it's a great thing I came here.”

This is the sixth straight year of record enrollment for Johnson.

“It really speaks to the value of a two-year technical degree, especially a Johnson College degree,” said Katie Pittelli, Johnson president and CEO. “Our faculty and our staff, our programs have such a good reputation ... Employers know it, and now I feel like the world knows it."

Bucknell University

When Bucknell University’s retention rate started to slowly decline in the last decade, the Union County school focused on the “student experience.”

From programs for first-generation college students and more support for students in need, to an initiative that staff say hello and acknowledge any nearby student, the school began to see a greater number of students return to campus each year.

On average, the national retention rate 76.5%. This year, 94.3% of Bucknell freshmen returned for their sophomore year.

“This focus on the students is something that we always said we do, and this helped us double down on that,” said Joe Tranquillo, associate provost for transformative teaching and learning. “We're here to transform students’ lives. We're here to set them up to thrive throughout their lives.”

As of last week, the Lewisburg university had a record 3,950 students, including 994 new students.

Courtesy of Bucknell University / Bucknell University New students from the Class of 2028 process through Christy Mathewson-Memorial Gateway to symbolize their entrance into the Bucknell community.

The school has expanded recruitment efforts, including establishing admissions staff in California, Boston and in the southeast United States, said Kevin Mathes, associate vice president and dean of admissions.

“We're very aware of what's happening, knowing that our traditional pipeline of getting students right out of high school is going to be declining in the coming years, particularly in the Northeast,” he said. “Having those folks that live outside of the Northeast, that's part of our way to manage some of what's going on.”

Enrollment numbers across the region are not yet final, but numbers and trends from other colleges are:

Commonwealth University (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield): As of the first day of classes, total enrollment is 11,183 students, including 9,942 undergraduates and 1,241 graduates. In 2019, overall enrollment at the three legacy institutions was 13,514.

East Stroudsburg University: Enrollment for fall will not be released until October. Fall 2023 enrollment was 5,463. Enrollment in 2019-20 was 6,214, and 10 years ago, enrollment was 6,820.

Geisinger College of Health Sciences, Scranton and Lewistown: The newly formed college, which includes the school of medicine, nursing school and other programs, has 202 new students. The number of new medical degree students is always the maximum number allowed: 115.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Keystone College students started classes this week.

Keystone College, LaPlume Twp.: Keystone welcomed 189 freshmen to campus this week, slightly behind 2023 (203 new students) and slightly ahead of 2022 (187 new students). Total enrollment is 935, behind last year’s 1,002.

King’s College, Wilkes-Barre: Approximately 500 new undergraduate students and 100 new graduate students brings the total enrollment to about 2,000. This is the largest and most diverse incoming class in the past four years, with a 45% increase in out-of-state students.

Lackawanna College, Scranton: The 838 new undergraduate students is the largest incoming class in the school’s history. Total undergraduate population is at 1,952, also a record and approximately 4% larger than last year. Comparing that number to 10 years ago, the college's undergraduate population has grown by 30%. The college recently announced it will merge with Peirce College in Philadelphia and retain the Lackawanna College name.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Luzerne County Community College moved from downtown Wilkes-Barre to Nanticoke in 1974.

Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke: Current enrollment numbers were unavailable. In the spring, about 4,400 students took credit-earning courses. Over the last 20 years, the school has averaged about 6,000 students per semester.

Lycoming College, Williamsport: The school has 314 new students this year, just below its goal of 325. Total enrollment is not yet available, but was 1,071 in 2023. In 2019, enrollment was 1,140.

Marywood University, Dunmore: The enrollment of 693 new students is an increase from last year. Total enrollment is 2,756, an increase from five years ago, but lower than the 3,056 students from a decade ago.

Misericordia University, Dallas: The incoming class of 468 is the second-largest incoming undergraduate class. The total enrollment of 2,208 is a decrease from 2,544 students five years ago. The larger incoming class is a “a clear sign of our ongoing recovery and growth,” according to school leaders.

Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport: Enrollment totals will be unavailable until late September, but as of this week show the largest total enrollment increase since at least 2008. On-campus housing is filled to capacity, and more than 60 academic majors are waitlisted this fall.

Penn State Hazleton: Enrollment of 559 is an increase from 544 last year.

Penn State Schuylkill: Current enrollment was unavailable, but the most recent U.S. Department of Education data shows an enrollment of 593.

Penn State Scranton: Enrollment is 835 students, an increase from last fall's 824. Over 40% of the students are enrolled in the mechanical engineering and nursing programs.

Penn State Wilkes-Barre: Enrollment is 334, which is an additional 10 students compared to last year. Growth includes more international students. A decade ago or more, the campus had between 500 and 700 students.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Students walk on the University of Scranton campus on Thursday.

University of Scranton: More than 890 first-year students are on campus. Total enrollment won't be available until October, but was 4,825 in fall 2023. Enrollment 10 years ago was 5,495. Total first-year enrollment is down about 150 students compared to last year, a number partially attributed to the national delays and other issues with FAFSA. A federal change that no longer accounts for siblings in college when determining family need also made an impact, according to Shannon Zottola, vice president for enrollment management. A large number of students have siblings at the university or other institutions, she said.

Wilkes-University, Wilkes-Barre: The new class has about 565 students, making total enrollment more than 5,000. School officials are determining if it’s the largest in school history.

“The overall enrollment has been fantastic because of all the partnerships that we have on this campus, and really making sure that whenever families come to visit that they feel part of our campus before they're really even here yet,” said Jared Menghini, vice president for enrollment management.