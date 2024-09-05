100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coroner: Body of janitor, 81, found inside Dunmore Elementary Center

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published September 5, 2024 at 10:53 PM EDT
Caspar Benson
/
Getty Images/fStop

Police are investigating the death of a contracted Dunmore School District custodial worker whose body was found in a school building.

Gary Porter, 81, of Dunmore, was discovered dead inside Dunmore Elementary Center on Tuesday, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said.

The circumstances surrounding Porter's death are under investigation by Dunmore police and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office, Rowland said in a brief statement issued Thursday evening, and no additional information would be released at that time.
Check back for updates.
Tags
Local DunmoreLackawanna County
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email Roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News