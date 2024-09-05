Coroner: Body of janitor, 81, found inside Dunmore Elementary Center

Police are investigating the death of a contracted Dunmore School District custodial worker whose body was found in a school building.

Gary Porter, 81, of Dunmore, was discovered dead inside Dunmore Elementary Center on Tuesday, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said.

The circumstances surrounding Porter's death are under investigation by Dunmore police and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office, Rowland said in a brief statement issued Thursday evening, and no additional information would be released at that time.

