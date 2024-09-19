Disability Pride, mental health comedy show and nature hike planned for this weekend

The weather will be comfortable with highs in the 70s as fall arrives Sunday. Plenty of regional events will celebrate community, the outdoors and the change of season.



Disability Pride

PA Inclusive and Disability Pride PA partnered to create the inaugural Disability Pride Pittston. The event at the Tomato Festival lot, 7 Spring St., will promote inclusivity and celebrate ten years of PA Inclusive, formerly NEPA Inclusive.

Kaitlin Hall is the marketing and development director at PA Inclusive, a provider of services to people with disabilities.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Coffee Inclusive, the coffee shop owned by PA Inclusive that employs people with disabilities, will serve at the Disability Pride Pittston event.

“The main goal is to get everybody out in an excessive and inclusive environment,” she said. “We’re also going to have people from PA Inclusive share their life stories.”

There will be sensory activities and educational resources for people with various disabilities. A cool-down tent will provide respite for those who need it, and other activities will be provided by Special Olympics of NEPA.

Several food vendors, including Coffee Inclusive, will be on site. Jeannine Luby from Laugh to Live will teach laughter yoga and comedian and mental health speaker Gab Bonesso will be the emcee.

Disability Pride Pittston

7 Spring St., Pittston, PA

Saturday, Sept. 21

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Light and Laughter Comedy Show

A group of comedians will perform in Scranton this Friday in a fundraiser event for the John Malvizzi Foundation.

The Light and Laughter comedy show is a partnership between financial advisor Megan Alpert, who owns Joy World Wealth Partners, and comedian Jeannine Luby, who founded Laugh to Live.

“She likes to spread joy, I do as well,” Luby said. "What I hope people will gain from this evening is laughing their stress off."

A conversation with Jeannine Luby Jeannine Luby is a stand-up comedian, podcast host and the founder of Laugh to Live. In this interview, she discusses the Light and Laughter Comedy Show, the power of humor for mental health, and laughter yoga. Listen • 7:03

Submitted Photo / Jeannine Luby From left: Megan Alpert, founder of Joy World Wealth Partners, Jeannine Luby, founder of Laugh to Live, and Joanna Connor, director of client services at Joy World Wealth Partners.

Local comedians Micki Orlowsky, Mary Rapach and Luby will perform at the event planned for the middle of Suicide Prevention Month.

The headliner, Gab Bonesso, will travel from Pittsburgh. She is a mental health public speaker and talks about her journey in her stand-up routine. The John Malvizzi Foundation was founded in honor of a local man who died by suicide.

This is an alcohol-free event, and purchasing tickets in advance is encouraged.

Light and Laughter Comedy Show

Joy World Wealth Partners

125 N. Washington Ave.

Friday, Sept. 20

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.



Nurture in Nature walk

Jeffrey Lake founded The Lake Foundation to increase awareness and resources around mental health in NEPA. The nonprofit will host its second event this weekend with a hike at Lackawanna State Park.

The free group hike this Sunday will be led by Evan Cobb, a board member at the Lake Foundation. Lake says the hikers will learn about positive psychology.

“Research suggests that taking a walk in nature is more conducive to happiness, (it) produces more positive results than walking in the city,” he said. “So we are going to gather some people to go on a little walk and talk about the benefits of nature to your happiness, an overview of positive psychology and the science of happiness."

Nurture in Nature

Lackawanna State Park

1839 N. Abington Road, N. Abington Twp.

Sunday, Sept. 22

10 a.m.



Other events