President Joe Biden returns to NEPA to eulogize childhood friend

President Joe Biden landed in his hometown this morning to eulogize one of his closest childhood friends.

A stoic Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at 10:14 a.m. ahead of an 11 a.m. funeral for Tom Bell Sr., who died Sept. 18 at the age of 81.

Bell’s funeral was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in the city’s Green Ridge neighborhood, where both men grew up. Biden deplaned at 10:24 a.m. and his limousine drove off at 10:27 a.m.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News President Joe Biden's motorcade leaves the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport for the funeral of his childhood friend, Tom Bell, Sr.

Biden counted Bell, along with Larry Orr and the late Charlie Roth, as his closest Scranton friends, and mentioned them in his autobiography and often in speeches.

Biden, whose family moved to Delaware where he became a U.S. senator, has frequently returned to the city since spending about five years of his childhood living in his grandparents’ North Washington Avenue home.

1 of 7 — 561A0266.jpg Air Force One landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at about 10:15 a.m. Friday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 0S4A7996.jpg A member of the Secret Service keeps watch from the roof of a building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 0S4A8019.jpg Air Force One lands at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 0S4A8053.jpg President Joe Biden arrives at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Tom Bell, Sr. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 0S4A8055.jpg President Joe Biden arrives at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Tom Bell, Sr. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 0S4A8081.jpg President Joe Biden's motorcade leaves the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 0S4A8093.jpg President Joe Biden leaves the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Friday to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Tom Bell, Sr. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

A line formed outside St. Paul's before 9 a.m. Mourners, mostly in black, walked through metal detectors operated by U.S. Secret Service. A white tent was erected along the church, where the presidential motorcade pulled up around 10:43 a.m.

Streets were blocked off in a two- to three-block radius around the church. Pennsylvania State Police on motorcycles arrived first. Then, the president’s black limo pulled in. Secret service closed the tent to allow Biden to walk inside the church.

1 of 2 — 461254506_2170118353385467_982155835321163342_n.jpg Patrons at Zummo's Cafe on Marion Street in Scranton watch as mourners arrive at St. Paul’s Church in the city’s Green Ridge neighborhood ahead of Friday's funeral for Tom Bell Sr., which was attended by one of his closest childhood friends, President Joe Biden. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 460494983_1045359140376930_5115666224030679182_n.jpg President Joe Biden's motorcade is seen outside St. Paul’s Church in Scranton ahead of Tom Bell Sr.'s funeral Friday morning. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

WVIA News' Borys Krawczeniuk is in attendance at the church and will provide coverage of Biden's eulogy. Check back for updates.