MAGA faithful gather to hear GOP VP hopeful Vance in Williamsport

Ann Hess says she's "MAGA 100%" and proud of it.

That's why the Williamsport resident joined a crowd of enthusiastic supporters waiting to hear Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance speak at Liberty Arena in the city Wednesday afternoon.

"Anytime I can get anywhere near anything like this, I will be there,” Hess, 67, said.

Vance, the junior U.S. Senator from Ohio, visited to promote Donald Trump's bid to regain the White House.

"MAGA," for anyone who doesn't know, is the abbreviation for Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again." Hess believes electing Trump to a second, non-consecutive term will do just that, and that Vance should follow in his footsteps.

“We gotta have him (Trump) back. That's it. And Vance eight years after that, we're gonna be set.”

Vance began speaking at 2:57 p.m. and wrapped his speech at 3:27 p.m., taking questions from reporters until 3:51 p.m. He finished speaking at 3:54 p.m.

Hess had high expectations before it began.

“I hope he's going to talk about what they're going to do and that they're going to win," said Hess, who questions President Joe Biden's victory in 2020.

"I knew that what happened was not right,” Hess said, adding that she has gotten her news only from Fox News or Newsmax since then.

Claims that Biden "stole" the 2020 election have been repeatedly disproved, including in court cases, but continue to be a theme this election year.

But immigration and inflation concerns also were on the minds of attendees Wednesday afternoon.

Montoursville Borough native Joanne Adel, 59, said the U.S. needs to crack down on who is entering the country.

“We need to get control of that because it affects the schools, the economy and people on the streets - low income people. Low income affects housing and all that. Then definitely get a grip of the economy and the spending of the government,” she said.

She said Vance is right for the job as vice president.

“I think he's going to be a wonderful VP and an amazing person. I really respect his knowledge, his skills. He's just a really good spokesperson, and I see a future for him,” Adel said.

Adel has attended several rallies in the Lycoming County area including Trump’s in 2015 and in 2019, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2016 and VP candidate Sarah Palin’s in 2008.

South Williamsport Borough native and Lycoming Engines retiree, Walter Emick, 65, also is concerned about border control and economic inflation. He says Trump and Vance will help.

“When Trump was in there before, he did a lot of good. But they kept stopping him all the time. They're putting injunctions against him,” he said.

Ethan Russel, 21, studies political science at Bloomsburg University. He says Vance’s rally gives him an opportunity to experience a campaign stop and voice his opinions on the election.

“I'm not one to really go to political rallies, just kind of learn things and listen to what other people have to say and ingest that information,” he said.

Russel says foreign policy is important when electing politicians. A topic he feels is obscured compared to domestic issues.

He says Trump and Vance are best equipped to handle issues between Ukraine and Russia, and Israel and Palestine.

“I think it's important that we just focus on the foreign policy aspect and what they're doing. And that's one of the main reasons why I believe in Trump and JD Vance because I think the foreign policy stance from the conservative wing is a little better for the country overall and the worldview as well,” Russel said.

