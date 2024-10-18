100 WVIA Way
Off-duty Scranton police officer, son of police chief, crashes car while using cell phone

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 18, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
An off-duty Scranton Police officer who crashed his car into a tree early Saturday morning was using Snapchat on his cell phone according to city officials.

City spokesman Chris Hughes said Jack Carroll, son of Police Chief Thomas Carroll, crashed his personal vehicle into a tree after 4 a.m. on Oct. 12. Hughes said he was not able to verify where the crash took place.

Carroll called the police department to report the crash and Sgt. Robert Stanek responded to the scene.

"It is a policy with the Scranton Police Department that a supervisor responds to investigate all accidents involving Scranton police officers, whether they are on or off duty," Hughes said in a statement. "It is not common for the Scranton Police to defer to an outside agency for this type of investigation."

Stanek found Carroll had been using the social media app Snapchat on his cell phone when the crash occurred, according to Hughes, and there was no other evidence of impairment.

Hughes said no charges have been filed and Carroll remains on active duty while Scranton police investigate. He said Carroll was not injured.
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News