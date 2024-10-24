EVENTFUL: Witchy events planned for ‘Halloweekend’

Bring out your broomstick; events planned for this weekend will drum up Halloween spirit in several parts of the region. The weather will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.



The Susquehanna River Witch Walk

Cate Ross formed the “Susquehanna River Witches” group ten years ago in the Tunkhannock area. Their first public event was a flash mob.

“There are many witch groups in the U.S.,” she explained.

The witches dance together, inspired by the German dance group, Wolfshager Hexenbrut. The local group learned a choreographed dance, called "The Witch Dance.”

Submitted Photo / The Susquehanna River Witches Cate Ross organized the group to first do a flash mob in Tunkhannock. Since then, it has grown to be a community event.

“We start meeting in July once a week to practice the dance,” she said. “We only have two rules in the group: we don’t discuss religion or politics.”

This Saturday, starting at noon, the witches will visit a handful of businesses along their “flight plan.”

They have dances or other activities planned for 12:12, 1:11, 2:22, 3:33, and 4:44 p.m.

“And we fly out of town at 5:55,” Ross said.

Submitted Photo / Cate Ross Ross expects at least 20 witches to hit the streets Saturday in Tunkhannock.

The witches will stop at several businesses during the day, where patrons each give an award to a witch with the best shoes and best hat, for example.

There will be trick or treating for kids and a “live pumpkin patch,” with young ones dressed as pumpkins and black cats.

Also in Tunkhannock this weekend, The Susquehanna River Witches will be at Creekside Gardens Friday for an Evening in the Gardens . There will be no entry fee to wander the garden and greenhouse, and wearing a costume is encouraged. A pumpkin carving workshop will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.



Spooky events in Lehighton

David Miller, owner of Within Harmony, worked with the Lehighton Area Heritage Alliance and Paranormal Sightings of PA to create a walking tour to bring out curious minds and highlight the borough’s downtown.

Within Harmony, located on South First Street in Lehighton, is a business that provides alternative holistic therapy treatments, crystal energy sessions and tarot card readings.

Submitted Photo / David Miller The Ghosts of Lehighton Walking Tour is held every Friday in October.

The Ghosts of Lehighton Walking Tour Friday evening will guide those who dare on a 30-minute tour that tells the history of Lehighton and haunting stories.

“You get the best of both worlds,” Miller said. “You get to learn about the history of Lehighton and then you get to listen and see some of the findings of the Paranormal Sightings team before your walk.”

David Miller on Haley's Happy Hour David Miller owns Within Harmony, which will be in the center of all the activity this weekend in Lehighton. Listen • 4:00

On Saturday, there will be a Witches Night Market on South First Street.

Up to 10,000 people are expected to fill the street. There will be 150 vendors, a DJ and two stages with local bands performing.

The event is also inspired by the German Hexenbrut tradition, and will feature a witch walk at 2 p.m. and sunset, followed by the Hexenbrut dance.

1 of 3 — whitches_night_out_oct_2022-43-563x375x0x29x563x317x1696511343.jpeg Witches dressed up for the first Witches Night Market in Lehighton, held in 2023. Submitted Photo / David Miller 2 of 3 — 6165e118a2775.image.jpeg Witches will walk around Lehighton together and perform the Hexenbrut dance at 2 p.m. and at sunset Saturday October 26. Submitted Photo / David Miller 3 of 3 — Resized_20241023_154754.jpeg The Spooky Art Exhibit is on display at Within Harmony through October 31st, featuring works made by local artists. Submitted Photo / David Miller

“People love Halloween, people love witches and the fall,” Miller said. “We are expecting a very large crowd this weekend.”

The street will be closed off for the event that runs from 2 to 11 p.m.

Then, on Sunday, Within Harmony will host a Death Cafe. The event, part of an international movement, provides a safe space for people to talk about death. It’s free to attend but reservations are required. The Death Cafe is from 1 to 3 p.m.

Within Harmony also has a Spooky Art Exhibit through Halloween, featuring artwork made locally.



Other events