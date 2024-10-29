Biden to return to Scranton this weekend for campaign visit

President Joe Biden will return to Scranton to campaign Saturday, only three days before Election Day.

Biden will travel here for unspecified “political engagements,” the White House announced today.

The announcement does not say if Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will join him.

The president last campaigned in the city on April 16 when he was still the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden visited Scranton on Election Day when he ran for president in 2020.

He also visited the city Sept. 27 and delivered a eulogy at the funeral of his Scranton childhood friend, Tom Bell Sr.