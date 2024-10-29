100 WVIA Way
Biden to return to Scranton this weekend for campaign visit

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:24 AM EDT
President Biden speaks during a campaign event in Scranton, Penn, on April 16 during the first of three days in the battleground state.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Biden speaks during a campaign event in Scranton, Penn, on April 16 during the first of three days in the battleground state.

President Joe Biden will return to Scranton to campaign Saturday, only three days before Election Day.

Biden will travel here for unspecified “political engagements,” the White House announced today.

The announcement does not say if Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will join him.

The president last campaigned in the city on April 16 when he was still the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden visited Scranton on Election Day when he ran for president in 2020.

He also visited the city Sept. 27 and delivered a eulogy at the funeral of his Scranton childhood friend, Tom Bell Sr.
Local Joe BidenKamala HarrisScrantonDonald TrumpLackawanna County
