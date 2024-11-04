Politics in the classroom: Area teachers to hold mock elections, encourage thoughtful discussion

After a full day of classes at Scranton High School, a dozen students stayed after dismissal one day last week. The members of the political science club had issues to discuss: campaign spending, the electoral college and how to cast a ballot.

Jerry Skotleski, a Scranton government teacher who oversees the club, explained why Pennsylvania is a swing state.

“We can go either direction … That's how important you are,” he told the students. “My question then to you is, ‘Are you happy with being important?”

Most of the students said yes, but that they could do without mailboxes full of campaign literature and the barrage of commercials on television.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Scranton High teacher Jerry Skotleski shows a sample ballot to senior Joshua Atonal, 18.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, educators have considered ways to discuss the race for president without lessons devolving into shouting and misinformation — or whether to discuss it at all. With polarizing viewpoints, any lesson involving the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump must be presented carefully, educators said.

“In such a partisan age it can be difficult to respectfully and fairly educate our students about the electoral process, so extra care must go into being accurate with information presented and being as neutral as possible while maintaining that accuracy,” said Brandon McCabe, a Wilkes-Barre Area High School social studies teacher.

His students watched large parts of the presidential debate, and then discussed the issues pushed by both parties and the tactics used to influence voters.

Some schools will hold mock elections his week, including at Dunmore Jr.-Sr. High School.

Sara Kirchner teaches American history in Dunmore. The first presidential election in which she was eligible to vote, the 2016 election between Trump and Hillary Clinton, inspired her to become a social studies teacher. She plans to give students a questionnaire she took in high school — www.isidewith.com — so students can see how their beliefs align with the political parties. Students will then write about their reaction to the findings.

“I think it is incredibly important to teach from an unbiased, ‘down the middle’ perspective. In my opinion, I think students who know that their teachers disagree with their own politics will stray from asking important questions and expressing themselves,” Kirchner said. “Respect is expected from both sides, and a healthy, educational debate about politics would not be possible if the only authority figure in the room is clearly aligning themselves with one party.”

Even Dunmore kindergarten students will learn the importance of voting — but for a sweet treat. After reading a children’s book about an election, students will try both an Oreo and chocolate chip cookie. Then they’ll pick their favorite, mark it on a secret ballot and place it in a voting box.

“After students vote, they also receive an 'I voted' sticker," said teacher Bridget Kapmeyer. "Kindergarteners love participating in this activity. It's helpful when explaining the voting process and also delicious.”

At the start of the school year at Pottsville Area High School, Advanced Placement government teacher Kayla Watt hung a map of the United States on her bulletin board. Since then, the students have looked at polls and made predictions on what candidate would win each state.

The activity has spurred conversations with Watt’s other classes, and she spends about five minutes at the start of each class answering questions.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Jerry Skotleski's students will participate in a mock election this week.

At Scranton High, Skotleski has answered students’ questions about the Electoral College and candidate claims. He’ll hold a mock election, too. In January, he and fellow teacher Sean Curry will take 31 students to Washington, D.C., for the presidential inauguration. The teachers have organized the trip regularly since the second inauguration of George W. Bush.

Students say they have thoughtful discussions at political science club meetings.

“Most of our debates are peaceful,” said senior Treb Cacao, 18. “We kind of see where everybody's coming from.”

Cacao is prepared to vote for the first time. In Skotleski’s class, he learned about the role and impact of elected offices, from president of the United States, to president of the Scranton School Board.

“It's an open place to express your opinions, and nobody's going to judge you for that,” said senior Makayla Webb, 17.