Helping from afar: West Scranton church dinner to raise funds for those displaced in Lebanon

Lebanese Christians’ ties to the Scranton area run deep.

“It's like ... if you lived in Scranton and Dunmore was bombed, you'd want to help your family and friends in Dunmore," said Nancy Artabane. She's a member of St. Ann Maronite Catholic Church in West Scranton.

In the church's basement Artabane and other parishioners rolled meat, rice and spices into grape leaves and blended chickpeas with oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic to make hummus. They were prepping ahead of a Lebanese dinner fundraiser at the church set for Wednesday, Nov. 20. The church, started by Lebanese immigrants, is raising money for those in Lebanon displaced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“They’re suffering. They need medical supplies. They need things that we take for granted every day, food, water," said Artabane.

Escalating violence

In late September, Israel escalated its attacks on Lebanon, including villages in the country’s Christian heartland. They say they are targeting members of Hezbollah. The violence began after the Hamas-led October 7 attack and Israel's invasion of Gaza. Hezbollah fired into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians living in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Hamas are both backed by Iran.

Israeli airstrikes and combat in Lebanon have killed more than 3,500 people and wounded 15,000, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry and reported by the Associated Press. The war has displaced nearly 1.2 million people, or a quarter of Lebanon’s population.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein held talks with Lebanese officials in Beirut Tuesday about a possible cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah war, the AP reports.

The bishop for Maronite churches on the East Coast put out a call to help Lebanon, especially for those who live in the southern part of the country which shares a border with Israel.

"It's all about trying to help people that that need it the most," said Artabane.

Close family ties to Lebanon

In 1884 Maronite settlers came to the Scranton area from Lebanon. They are the largest Christian denomination in Lebanon and make up about half of the country's population.

Many of the parishioners at St. Ann's are close to their Lebanese roots, being second generation Americans or even first.

Artabane said they knew a food sale would be a hit.

“Everyone loves our food," she said. "We all come together to help out ... whenever we can, and it's a family, and we try to do our best.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Spinach pies, grape leaves, hummus and other Lebanese food items will be for sale Wednesday at St. Ann's Maronite Church in West Scranton.

If you go

The meal costs $20 and includes two pieces of kibbeh, two grape leaves, a serving of rice and cucumbers and yogurt. Hummus, spinach pies, pita bread and cookies will also be for sale.

The fundraiser runs from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church hall, 1320 Price St. in West Scranton.