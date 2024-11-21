Casey concedes defeat to McCormick in Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race: 'That’s democracy'

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey conceded defeat Thursday as the unofficial count of ballots in the U.S. Senate race ended and a recount was underway.

The Scranton Democrat’s loss to Republican Dave McCormick defeat ends an almost 30-year career as a statewide elected official, the last 18 as senator.

“I just called Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate,” Casey said in a statement. “As the first count of ballots is completed, Pennsylvanians can move forward with the knowledge that their voices were heard, whether their vote was the first to be counted or the last.”

As of 6 p.m., McCormick had 3,398,462, or 48.83%, Casey, 3,382,113, or 48.59%, a difference of 16,349 votes.

“This race was one of the closest in our Commonwealth’s history, decided by less than a quarter of a point. I am grateful to the thousands of people who worked to make sure every eligible vote cast could be counted, including election officials in all 67 counties,” Casey said.

“When a Pennsylvanian takes the time to cast a legal vote, often waiting in long lines and taking time away from their work and family, they deserve to know that their vote will count. That’s democracy.”

Casey said he spent his years as a public official, fighting for “Pennsylvania workers, children, seniors, people with disabilities, and our veterans.”

“During that time, I’ve been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: ‘All public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted in honor,’” he said.

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in me for all these years. It has been the honor of my lifetime.”

In a statement issued by his campaign, McCormick thanked Casey for his years of service.

"Senator Bob Casey dedicated his career to bettering our commonwealth," McCormick said. "Dina (McCormick's wife) and I want to extend our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese (Casey's wife), and their family for their decades of service, hard work, and personal sacrifice.

"I am so honored to represent every single citizen in Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and will fight for you every day. Thank you!”

Casey, the son of the late former Gov. Robert P. Casey Sr., was elected state auditor general in 1996 and 2000, state treasurer in 2004 and U.S. senator in 2006, 2012 and 2018.

Either Casey or his father have served as a statewide elected official in all but 12 years since 1969.