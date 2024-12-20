Ex-Scranton cop accused of sex crimes against students while working as school resource officer

Former Scranton Police Officer Stephen J. Carroll raped, assaulted and drugged students he was sworn to protect while working as a school resource officer at West Scranton High School, investigators say.

The former acting sergeant and patrolman was arrested Friday morning in connection with crimes against five students that dated back to 2009, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said.

“This public servant took an oath to protect his community and was specifically assigned to look out for the well being of students — instead he used his position of authority to groom and sexually assault multiple teenagers,” Henry said, alleging "a pattern of abuse that spanned years."

Carroll, 49, of Scranton was arraigned on charges filed Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police and bail was set at $500,000, Henry's office said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Carroll last worked in the district in 2018, according to the Scranton School District, which "is lending its full cooperation to police," according to a statement released Friday.

Scranton Police Chief Thomas F. Carroll said that Stephen Carroll, who is no relation to him, was "removed from his role" as a school resource officer in 2018 and had not worked for the department since 2022.

Court documents allege that Carroll used social media and text messages to arrange sex with at least five students.

Carroll engaged in sex acts with five of the students — one of whom was under the age of 16, the affidavit states. In addition to assault charges he is accused of raping three of them. At least two of the victims were drugged and unconscious during the attacks, the affidavit says.

The alleged assaults happened at Carroll’s home and at West Scranton High, investigators say.

Carroll's arrest followed an investigation by the Organized Crime Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Henry said, and statewide grand jury presentment that was obtained this week.

"I thank the grand jurors who listened to many hours of testimony; their time and effort led to these charges," Henry said.

"Everyone in our society needs to be held accountable, and the arrest is the first step in potential justice being served in this case," Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said Friday when asked about Carroll's arrest.

Police Chief Thomas Carroll called the accusations against Stephen Carroll "without a doubt reprehensible and completely contrary to the core values of our department and our officers."

"To our residents: Please know that bad conduct by one individual does not define our department," the chief said. "SPD is a fine, extremely proficient law enforcement organization made up of well-trained, competent, honest, and trustworthy professionals who are dedicated to our mission."

Lengthy list of charges

The charges against Carroll are:



Four counts: Unlawful Contact With Minor

Three counts: Rape Forcible Compulsion

Two counts: Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Forcible Compulsion

Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent

Aggravated Indecent Assault, Forcible Compulsion

Three counts: Sexual Assault

Three counts: Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other

Three counts: Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion

Seven counts: Corruption of Minors

Three counts: Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Five counts: Official Oppression-Arrest Search

Two counts: Institutional Sexual Assault

Institutional Sexual Assault

Two counts: Indecent Assault-Person Unconscious

Two counts: Indecent Assault-Person Substantially Impaired

Harassment

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse-person less than 16 years of age

Statutory Sexual Assault

Indecent Assault-person less than 16 years of age

***

Sarah Hofius Hall contributed to this report.